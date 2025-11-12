$42.010.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Construction of residential complexes increased by 9%, but commissioning of apartments fell - expert

Kyiv • UNN

• 494 views

 • 494 views

In Ukraine, in the first 10 months of 2023, construction began on 187 new residential complexes, which is 9% more than last year. Real estate sales are open for 2149 projects, but the number of commissioned apartments decreased by 9%.

Construction of residential complexes increased by 9%, but commissioning of apartments fell - expert

Construction of residential complexes in Ukraine increased by 9% this year, but the percentage of apartments commissioned decreased, while Kyiv and Lviv lead the market for residential complex construction. This was announced during a briefing by Olena Unanian, head of the developer relations department at LUN, as reported by UNN.

Details

As of today, according to her, real estate sales in the primary market are open for 2149 projects. This includes almost 1,500 residential complexes and 663 cottage towns.

"In Kyiv and the region, 27% of all residential complexes have open sales. Another 18% are in Lviv. Next are Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Khmelnytskyi," Unanian said.

At the same time, according to her data, a total of 187 new residential complexes started construction in Ukraine in the first 10 months of this year. This is 9% more than in the same period last year.

"The undisputed leader in residential complex construction since the beginning of the full-scale invasion is Lviv and the region. In 2025, almost 60 residential complexes were launched here. In Kyiv, the start of new projects in 2025 increased by 70%. The third and fourth places are occupied by Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia," the expert said.

According to her, Kyiv and the region lead in the construction of cottage towns.

Also, according to her, in 2025, the number of apartments already commissioned decreased to more than 40,000 apartments, which is 9% less than last year.

Julia Shramko

