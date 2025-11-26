If housing is co-owned: simplified application for "eRecovery"

In Ukraine, the procedure for receiving compensation for housing damaged by the war, which is in joint ownership, has been simplified under the state program "eRecovery," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, the government simplified the procedure for receiving compensation under the eRecovery program for jointly owned housing," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, now, if one of the co-owners has left, is not in contact, or does not participate in the maintenance of the property, this will not block the receipt of assistance.

"Compensation can be issued by another co-owner - through a simplified procedure without unnecessary delays," the Prime Minister noted.

This decision, according to her, will allow people to start repairing damaged housing faster and return it to use, even in situations where it was impossible to obtain the consent of all co-owners.

Also, according to her, the government is allocating 609 million UAH to the Ministry of Development for "eRecovery" today.

"Another 9,000 Ukrainian families will receive compensation for the repair of housing damaged as a result of Russian aggression," Svyrydenko said.

In total, under the "eRecovery" program, more than 116,000 families have already received compensation for the restoration of damaged housing within the program, according to the Prime Minister.

For reference

"eRecovery" is a compensation program for damaged and destroyed housing. The "eRecovery" program started in 2023, and its current operation allows victims to receive monetary compensation for current and major repairs and in the form of a housing certificate, which allows the purchase of new housing for completely destroyed property. It is also possible to submit applications for compensation for reconstruction on one's own land plot.

As of the beginning of 2025, 247,819 objects of damaged and destroyed property, including 222,424 residential buildings, have been registered in the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property (RPZM).