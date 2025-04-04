European Investment Bank

Deputy Ministers of Energy discussed with the EIB the challenges of the energy sector, infrastructure reconstruction and renewable energy. They considered the gas hub project and the expansion of gas storage facilities.
Ukraine and the EIB have agreed on financing of €100 million for the restoration of critical infrastructure, including water pipes and sewage systems. The total portfolio of EIB projects in Ukraine amounts to €4.3 billion.
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger supported the initiative to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. She also stated that neutrality does not protect Austria and called for active participation in EU defense initiatives.
The European Commission and the EIB signed a guarantee agreement for 2 billion euros for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The funds will be directed to energy, transport, and municipal infrastructure.
UKASKO representatives took part in meetings with European officials and financial institutions in Brussels. The delegation discussed digital transformation and the implementation of insurtech solutions in the financial sector.
The Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 1. 5 billion to maintain the safe condition of the Chornobyl NPP shelter after it was damaged by a Russian drone. An additional €400 million is planned to be raised from the EIB for energy-efficient reconstruction.
The Ministry of Development has launched a compensation program for destroyed housing for IDPs with a budget of UAH 15 billion. The program will help about 10,000 families to get new homes, and 50 families have already purchased housing.
Over the three years of war, the Recovery Agency has paid UAH 54. 69 billion in debts for road repairs. The largest payments were made to repay bonds and loans from the IBRD, EBRD, and EIB.
The Cabinet of Ministers approves a draft agreement with Japan on a ¥8. 8 billion grant to rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure.
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 59 UAH/USD, up 17 kopecks from the previous one. The euro is set at 42.89 UAH/euro, and the dollar is trading at 41.59-41.62 UAH on the interbank market.
EIB President Nadia Calvino visited Ukraine for the first time and met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Bank plans to allocate €2 billion for infrastructure and social projects in 2025.
The prime ministers of Ukraine and Poland discussed defense cooperation and the development of border infrastructure. Poland provided Ukraine with the 46th military aid package and will support European integration during its EU presidency.
Ukraine and the EIB have signed agreements for more than €100 million to restore energy and critical infrastructure. The EIB's total project portfolio in Ukraine amounts to €4.95 billion in 25 projects.
EU Ambassador Katarina Mathernova and EIB Group President Nadia Calvino arrived in Kyiv by train and were met by Ukrzaliznytsia CEO Oleksandr Pertsovsky.
19 EU member states have asked the European Investment Bank to increase defense funding. The countries propose to expand the list of authorized activities and issue “defense bonds.
The Cabinet of Ministers decided to receive EUR 300 million from the European Investment Bank. 200 million will be spent on hydroelectric power plants, and 100 million will be used to modernize heating systems in communities.
The European Investment Bank has provided €55 million to Ukraine under EU guarantees to rebuild social infrastructure in 12 regions. The program covers 151 sub-projects, including hospitals, schools, and water supply systems.
“Ukrenergo has received EUR 86 million from the EIB to install anti-drone protection at key substations. This is the first part of the Support Plan for Ukraine's Energy Sector to overcome infrastructure damage.
The EBRD has provided a EUR 267 million loan to repair the M-06 highway connecting Kyiv with Ukraine's western border. The works are planned in Kyiv, Rivne and Zhytomyr regions with a focus on traffic safety.
Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, entered Politico's ranking of the most influential people in Europe in the “dreamers” category. Putin was ranked second in the “figures” category with the signature “imperialistic.
Artsiz City Council appeals to the highest authorities regarding the introduction of electricity benefits for non-gasified areas. The head of the Odessa RSA Oleg Kiper promised to help by sending an appeal to the Prime Minister.
In Ukraine, traffic analysis is being conducted on six main routes to assess the feasibility of launching toll roads. This is a requirement of the EU, there is already a draft law and agreements with the EIB.
Due to the damage to the Ternivka dam in Donetsk region, water has risen in the Vovcha River. The water is approaching the settlements of the Velykonovosilkovo community, but it is impossible to assess the criticality of the situation due to shelling.
For the first time in 20 years, reconstruction of the 1967 wastewater treatment plant in Artsyz has started. The project is financed by the European Investment Bank and local budgets for a total of UAH 82 million.
In October 2024, Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 6% to $36. 6 billion due to the NBU's foreign exchange interventions and debt repayments. The NBU expects the reserves to grow to $43.6 billion by the end of the year.
Istanbul authorities are launching a free travel program for 237,893 unemployed residents of the city. Each participant will receive 96 free rides for 3 months via an app or QR code.
The EIB and the EBRD will provide grant funding for the implementation of the 112 emergency system in Ukraine. The project will unite all emergency services into a single system based on European standards.
Haoliang Xu met with the head of the Kyiv RMA in Gostomel. They inspected a house rehabilitated under the UNITED24 program, where UNDP supervised the reconstruction process, which saved more than UAH 16 million.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved attracting more than €17 million from the European Investment Bank for transport development. The funds will go to communities to upgrade municipal vehicle fleets.
The Government of Ukraine has decided to reallocate funds from the EIB for the modernization of substations. EUR 86 million will be allocated for systems to protect energy facilities from Russian attacks.