European Investment Bank

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 376 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 7766 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52369 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 192306 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111468 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 371572 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298078 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211972 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243248 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254635 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113069 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 192192 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 371451 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245261 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298015 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8874 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33359 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59919 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46057 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116432 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

European Investment Bank

Investment bank of the European Union
News by theme

Ukraine and the EIB discussed the reconstruction of energy infrastructure and new projects

Deputy Ministers of Energy discussed with the EIB the challenges of the energy sector, infrastructure reconstruction and renewable energy. They considered the gas hub project and the expansion of gas storage facilities.

Economy • April 3, 01:57 AM • 4836 views

The EU credit bank will allocate €100 million to Ukraine for the reconstruction of water pipes and sewage systems

Ukraine and the EIB have agreed on financing of €100 million for the restoration of critical infrastructure, including water pipes and sewage systems. The total portfolio of EIB projects in Ukraine amounts to €4.3 billion.

Society • April 1, 11:45 AM • 17661 views

The head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry supported the use of frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger supported the initiative to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. She also stated that neutrality does not protect Austria and called for active participation in EU defense initiatives.

War • March 9, 01:27 AM • 25004 views

The European Commission and the EIB signed a guarantee agreement for 2 billion euros for the recovery of Ukraine

The European Commission and the EIB signed a guarantee agreement for 2 billion euros for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The funds will be directed to energy, transport, and municipal infrastructure.

Economy • March 6, 02:31 PM • 12039 views

Ukrainian insurtech enters the European level: UKASKO as part of the AUB delegation in Brussels

UKASKO representatives took part in meetings with European officials and financial institutions in Brussels. The delegation discussed digital transformation and the implementation of insurtech solutions in the financial sector.

Economy • February 25, 05:18 PM • 25308 views

UAH 1.5 billion will be allocated to Chornobyl NPP shelter after Russian drone strike: there is a government decision

The Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 1. 5 billion to maintain the safe condition of the Chornobyl NPP shelter after it was damaged by a Russian drone. An additional €400 million is planned to be raised from the EIB for energy-efficient reconstruction.

War • February 18, 10:48 AM • 34924 views

50 IDP families have already received compensation for destroyed housing - Kuleba

The Ministry of Development has launched a compensation program for destroyed housing for IDPs with a budget of UAH 15 billion. The program will help about 10,000 families to get new homes, and 50 families have already purchased housing.

Society • February 18, 08:42 AM • 31640 views

The state has paid off 55 billion in debts on pre-war loans for road repairs - media

Over the three years of war, the Recovery Agency has paid UAH 54. 69 billion in debts for road repairs. The largest payments were made to repay bonds and loans from the IBRD, EBRD, and EIB.

War • February 12, 02:35 PM • 28653 views

Japan to provide Ukraine with $58 million grant for infrastructure rehabilitation: government approves agreement

The Cabinet of Ministers approves a draft agreement with Japan on a ¥8. 8 billion grant to rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure.

Economy • February 11, 11:35 AM • 22100 views

Currency exchange rate as of February 10: the dollar showed growth

The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 59 UAH/USD, up 17 kopecks from the previous one. The euro is set at 42.89 UAH/euro, and the dollar is trading at 41.59-41.62 UAH on the interbank market.

Economy • February 11, 07:14 AM • 22120 views

Zelenskyy: EIB plans to invest €2 billion in Ukraine

EIB President Nadia Calvino visited Ukraine for the first time and met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Bank plans to allocate €2 billion for infrastructure and social projects in 2025.

War • February 10, 08:15 PM • 61137 views

Shmyhal spoke with Tusk: what was discussed

The prime ministers of Ukraine and Poland discussed defense cooperation and the development of border infrastructure. Poland provided Ukraine with the 46th military aid package and will support European integration during its EU presidency.

War • February 10, 06:13 PM • 25650 views

EIB and Ukraine sign new agreements: where will 100+ million euros go?

Ukraine and the EIB have signed agreements for more than €100 million to restore energy and critical infrastructure. The EIB's total project portfolio in Ukraine amounts to €4.95 billion in 25 projects.

Economy • February 10, 01:21 PM • 23969 views

EIB President arrives in Kyiv

EU Ambassador Katarina Mathernova and EIB Group President Nadia Calvino arrived in Kyiv by train and were met by Ukrzaliznytsia CEO Oleksandr Pertsovsky.

Economy • February 10, 08:59 AM • 28604 views

19 EU countries ask the Bank to expand funding for defense sector

19 EU member states have asked the European Investment Bank to increase defense funding. The countries propose to expand the list of authorized activities and issue “defense bonds.

Politics • January 31, 11:56 AM • 27851 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision that will allow to receive EUR 300 million from the EIB: what will the funds be used for

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to receive EUR 300 million from the European Investment Bank. 200 million will be spent on hydroelectric power plants, and 100 million will be used to modernize heating systems in communities.

Economy • January 28, 11:12 AM • 28408 views

EU Bank has allocated EUR 55 million to restore social infrastructure in Ukraine

The European Investment Bank has provided €55 million to Ukraine under EU guarantees to rebuild social infrastructure in 12 regions. The program covers 151 sub-projects, including hospitals, schools, and water supply systems.

Society • December 28, 11:44 AM • 21858 views

“Ukrenergo receives 86 million euros from the EIB for drone protection

“Ukrenergo has received EUR 86 million from the EIB to install anti-drone protection at key substations. This is the first part of the Support Plan for Ukraine's Energy Sector to overcome infrastructure damage.

War • December 24, 01:27 AM • 79854 views

The EBRD will allocate EUR 267 million to modernize the Kyiv-Chop highway

The EBRD has provided a EUR 267 million loan to repair the M-06 highway connecting Kyiv with Ukraine's western border. The works are planned in Kyiv, Rivne and Zhytomyr regions with a focus on traffic safety.

Economy • December 13, 12:23 PM • 16451 views

Politico has released a ranking of the most influential people in Europe: Yermak is among the “dreamers” and Putin is among the “doers”

Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, entered Politico's ranking of the most influential people in Europe in the “dreamers” category. Putin was ranked second in the “figures” category with the signature “imperialistic.

War • December 10, 02:48 PM • 21198 views

Artsizskaya hromada has been fighting for preferential electricity tariffs for half a year

Artsiz City Council appeals to the highest authorities regarding the introduction of electricity benefits for non-gasified areas. The head of the Odessa RSA Oleg Kiper promised to help by sending an appeal to the Prime Minister.

Society • December 5, 03:31 PM • 17354 views

Ukraine analyzes six routes for launching toll roads

In Ukraine, traffic analysis is being conducted on six main routes to assess the feasibility of launching toll roads. This is a requirement of the EU, there is already a draft law and agreements with the EIB.

Economy • November 28, 03:42 PM • 127112 views

In Donetsk region, water approaches settlements due to damage near Ternivka dam

Due to the damage to the Ternivka dam in Donetsk region, water has risen in the Vovcha River. The water is approaching the settlements of the Velykonovosilkovo community, but it is impossible to assess the criticality of the situation due to shelling.

Society • November 11, 01:04 PM • 19266 views

For the first time in 20 years, Odesa region has started reconstruction of sewage treatment plants - Kiper

For the first time in 20 years, reconstruction of the 1967 wastewater treatment plant in Artsyz has started. The project is financed by the European Investment Bank and local budgets for a total of UAH 82 million.

Society • November 6, 07:52 PM • 18335 views

Ukraine's international reserves have fallen to $36.6 billion: what's going on?

In October 2024, Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 6% to $36. 6 billion due to the NBU's foreign exchange interventions and debt repayments. The NBU expects the reserves to grow to $43.6 billion by the end of the year.

Economy • November 6, 01:34 PM • 30631 views

In Istanbul, the unemployed will be able to use public transport for free

Istanbul authorities are launching a free travel program for 237,893 unemployed residents of the city. Each participant will receive 96 free rides for 3 months via an app or QR code.

News of the World • November 1, 07:52 AM • 16979 views

EIB and EBRD to finance €12 million to set up 112 emergency service in Ukraine

The EIB and the EBRD will provide grant funding for the implementation of the 112 emergency system in Ukraine. The project will unite all emergency services into a single system based on European standards.

Society • October 27, 09:35 AM • 65748 views

UN Under-Secretary-General arrives in Gostomel: Together with Kravchenko, he visits the restored house destroyed by Russians

Haoliang Xu met with the head of the Kyiv RMA in Gostomel. They inspected a house rehabilitated under the UNITED24 program, where UNDP supervised the reconstruction process, which saved more than UAH 16 million.

Society • October 22, 01:54 PM • 18955 views

Ukraine to attract over EUR 17 million from the EIB for urban transport development

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved attracting more than €17 million from the European Investment Bank for transport development. The funds will go to communities to upgrade municipal vehicle fleets.

Economy • October 22, 09:37 AM • 14957 views

Ukraine is going to allocate 86 million euros for protection systems around energy facilities - Shmyhal

The Government of Ukraine has decided to reallocate funds from the EIB for the modernization of substations. EUR 86 million will be allocated for systems to protect energy facilities from Russian attacks.

War • October 8, 10:00 AM • 12099 views