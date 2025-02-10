Zelenskyy: EIB plans to invest €2 billion in Ukraine

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 46668 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 93714 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102632 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117957 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100565 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125711 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102690 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113237 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116856 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159545 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103718 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 97527 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 68935 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107096 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101331 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117957 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125711 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159545 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149823 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182002 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101331 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107096 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136956 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138760 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166682 views
Zelenskyy: EIB plans to invest €2 billion in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60964 views

EIB President Nadia Calvino visited Ukraine for the first time and met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Bank plans to allocate €2 billion for infrastructure and social projects in 2025.

"I know that the European Investment Bank has decided to invest 2 billion euros in projects in Ukraine this year, which we can count on."  This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

The Head of State met with President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Nadia Calvino, who paid her first official visit to Ukraine. The parties discussed key issues of cooperation, including financial support and the implementation of humanitarian projects.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the European Investment Bank has provided more than €2 billion in assistance to Ukraine. This year, additional funding is planned for the same amount, which will allow for the implementation of important projects in the infrastructure and social sectors.

This is serious support, and we look forward to continuing our partnership. I know that there is a decision to invest an additional €2 billion in projects in Ukraine this year, which we can count on

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The main topics of the meeting included support for the country's energy system, particularly in the face of constant attacks by the aggressor, construction of shelters in educational institutions, modernization of border crossing points, and provision of housing for internally displaced persons. Particular attention was paid to humanitarian aid, which has become particularly relevant due to the temporary suspension of funding from USAID.

The visit included the signing of agreements aimed at supporting critical infrastructure projects, particularly in the water and energy sectors.

EIB and Ukraine sign new agreements: where will 100+ million euros go?10.02.25, 15:21 • 23871 view

Julia Kotwicka

WarEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-investment-bankEuropean Investment Bank
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising