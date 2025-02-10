Zelenskyy: EIB plans to invest €2 billion in Ukraine

"I know that the European Investment Bank has decided to invest 2 billion euros in projects in Ukraine this year, which we can count on." This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

The Head of State met with President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Nadia Calvino, who paid her first official visit to Ukraine. The parties discussed key issues of cooperation, including financial support and the implementation of humanitarian projects.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the European Investment Bank has provided more than €2 billion in assistance to Ukraine. This year, additional funding is planned for the same amount, which will allow for the implementation of important projects in the infrastructure and social sectors.

This is serious support, and we look forward to continuing our partnership. I know that there is a decision to invest an additional €2 billion in projects in Ukraine this year, which we can count on - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The main topics of the meeting included support for the country's energy system, particularly in the face of constant attacks by the aggressor, construction of shelters in educational institutions, modernization of border crossing points, and provision of housing for internally displaced persons. Particular attention was paid to humanitarian aid, which has become particularly relevant due to the temporary suspension of funding from USAID.

The visit included the signing of agreements aimed at supporting critical infrastructure projects, particularly in the water and energy sectors.

EIB and Ukraine sign new agreements: where will 100+ million euros go?