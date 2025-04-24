European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

Tonight, Russia launched a combined attack on Kyiv, using ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones, killing nine people and injuring more than 70. Diplomats and government officials from European countries expressed their support for Ukraine and called for resistance to Russia's criminal actions, UNN writes.

Details

"Only peace through strength can work: Russia must be forced to peace, and Ukraine's self-defense must be strengthened," said Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže.

She added that today's mass attacks on civilians in Ukraine prove that the "butcher in the Kremlin" is determined to fight. There is no sign of peace.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu also expressed her support for Ukraine, saying that despite the world's expectations for war, Russia is showing that it seeks not peace, but destruction and death.

"While the world hopes for a ceasefire, Russia is once again demonstrating that it seeks not peace, but only death and destruction. Its latest missile attack on Kyiv has resulted in deaths and injuries to civilians. Moldova condemns this terror," Sandu said.

She also added that Ukraine needs more support and stronger air defense.

"Only force can stop this war," the Moldovan leader stressed.

The OSCE is convening a special permanent council due to Russian attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine

EU chief diplomat Kaya Kallas said that Russia's actions are a mockery of peace, not a desire for it.

"Claiming to strive for peace, Russia launched a deadly airstrike on Kyiv. This is not a desire for peace, it is a mockery of it. The real obstacle is not Ukraine, but Russia, whose war goals have not changed," Kallas said.

European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova said that a Russian missile destroyed an entire residential block tonight.

"Last night, a Russian missile destroyed an entire residential block in Kyiv. 9 dead, including children. People are still under the rubble," Maternova said.

She added that the house of one of her employees was hit by a blast wave, but the person was not injured.

"This is Russia's deadly lottery that Ukraine lives with every day," Maternova concluded.

The Italian Embassy also released its reaction to the Russian strike.

"Another night of Russian attacks throughout Ukraine. In Kyiv alone, there are already 9 civilian casualties and more than 70 injured; the rubble of destroyed buildings is being cleared. We strongly condemn such horrific violent brutality. We support Ukraine in its search for a just peace," the statement said.

Addition

Friday, April 25, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital, said the city's mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko.

"Tomorrow, April 25, Kyiv is declared a Day of Mourning. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital," said Kyiv Mayor Klitschko.