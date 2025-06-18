$41.530.08
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
03:00 AM • 12469 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 44321 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 181294 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 193723 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 182326 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 220781 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 187748 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171284 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 136677 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 109305 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21 18 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9642 views

The bodies of 5 more dead were recovered from under the rubble of a 9-story building. In total, 21 people died in the capital, 134 were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21

Rescuers retrieved the bodies of 5 more dead from under the rubble of a 9-story building destroyed by a Russian missile in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from this attack to 21. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.

Details

Search operations continued uninterruptedly all night in the Solomyanskyi district.

"As of 07:00, the bodies of 5 more dead persons were recovered from under the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-story building. In total, the bodies of 16 people were recovered at the specified address. The work continues," the statement reads.

It is noted that a total of 21 people died in the capital and 134 people were injured.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons. In particular, 440 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a special meeting of the leaders of the G7 countries reported that last night the Russian Federation carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of this war. In Kyiv alone, about 30 missile hits or falling debris were recorded.

The UN monitoring mission stated that the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv on June 17 was the deadliest in a year, killing 14 civilians. In total, there are 15 dead and 139 injured in Ukraine.

June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
United Nations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
