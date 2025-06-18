Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21 18 June 2025

Rescuers retrieved the bodies of 5 more dead from under the rubble of a 9-story building destroyed by a Russian missile in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from this attack to 21. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.

Details

Search operations continued uninterruptedly all night in the Solomyanskyi district.

"As of 07:00, the bodies of 5 more dead persons were recovered from under the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-story building. In total, the bodies of 16 people were recovered at the specified address. The work continues," the statement reads.

It is noted that a total of 21 people died in the capital and 134 people were injured.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons. In particular, 440 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a special meeting of the leaders of the G7 countries reported that last night the Russian Federation carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of this war. In Kyiv alone, about 30 missile hits or falling debris were recorded.

The UN monitoring mission stated that the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv on June 17 was the deadliest in a year, killing 14 civilians. In total, there are 15 dead and 139 injured in Ukraine.

June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack