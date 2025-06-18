G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the US

G7 leaders refused to adopt a joint statement on the war in Ukraine due to the position of the United States of America. This is reported by CBC News and Reuters with reference to a Canadian official, reports UNN.

According to a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the United States does not agree with the harsh wording regarding Russia's actions in Ukraine and would like it to be softened.

The Americans did not want some harsh statements against Russia to be included in the joint statement, as they feared it would jeopardize negotiations with that country to end the war," - the publication quotes a source. - quotes the publication the words of a source.

It is noted that some points relating to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine will be included in the statement of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

He was expected to issue a statement calling for increased pressure on Russia through sanctions and announcing that the G7 supports US-led peace efforts.

According to a European official, the G7 leaders in a conversation with US President Donald Trump stressed their plans to take a tough stance on Russia, but the White House chief made it clear that he did not want to impose sanctions.

On Monday, June 16, the leaders of the Group of Seven gathered in the Canadian province of Alberta for this year's G7 summit. European politicians arrived, as well as US President Donald Trump.

The discussion of the G7 leaders did not change Trump's position on sanctions against Russia. He said that sanctions cost the United States of America "big money", which disappointed allies.

Zelensky stressed that only Trump and the United States can force Putin to end the war. He called on the G7 to strengthen sanctions against Russia and increase investment in the production of weapons in Ukraine.

