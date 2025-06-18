Zelenskyy summed up his trip to Canada: We have concrete decisions

The countries of the "Group of Seven" (G7) are ready to support Ukrainian defense now, as well as rebuild Ukraine together after the end of the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports, citing the Telegram channel of the Head of State.

Today, we have concrete decisions on increasing military support, new tranches of aid at the expense of frozen Russian assets, and additional sanctions against what fuels the Russian war. It is important that partners are ready not only to support our defense now, but also to rebuild Ukraine together after the end of the war - Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in the post.

"I thank everyone who helps us fight against Russian aggression and builds a strong security architecture of the future together with Ukraine," he added.

Let us remind you

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Mark Rutte to coordinate ahead of the NATO summit. They discussed the needs of Ukrainian soldiers, especially in air defense systems.

President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, discussing sanctions against Russia and strengthening Ukraine's air defense. He thanked Britain for its support in ending the war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, he discussed another large-scale Russian strike that the invaders launched on our country on June 17.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Shigeru Ishiba, thanking him for his support and discussing cooperation in the defense industry. Japan has already provided Ukraine with more than $12 billion in aid.