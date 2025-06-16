In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 2976 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
08:24 AM • 15991 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 28576 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM • 38028 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 39742 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM • 45538 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 71955 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 128415 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 116102 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 103018 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNS
June 16, 12:24 AM • 69051 views
Britain appoints a woman as head of MI-6 for the first time in history: who will head the special service
June 16, 01:59 AM • 33790 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to Ukraine
June 16, 02:17 AM • 74271 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)
June 16, 02:54 AM • 75272 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers
09:34 AM • 12671 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu
09:40 AM • 11876 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers
09:34 AM • 13036 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging
June 14, 07:09 AM • 111052 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of management
June 13, 12:08 PM • 183212 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patients
June 13, 08:36 AM • 241591 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen
09:17 AM • 11151 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from critics
June 15, 08:57 AM • 54049 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15
June 15, 06:40 AM • 50348 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
June 13, 03:24 PM • 148300 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"
June 13, 02:16 PM • 81615 views
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9060 views

A Pedro Pascal look-alike contest has ended in New York, where 28-year-old Marcos Rivera won. The contest was organized by a local film studio in partnership with the actor's fan club.

In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen

In New York, the competition for the best double of actor Pedro Pascal has ended. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

The winner was Marcos Rivera, a 28-year-old bartender from Brooklyn.

I'm just a big fan of his work, especially in "The Mandalorian." It's an incredible honor

- Rivera said.

"It was incredibly difficult to choose a winner from so many talented people," said competition judge Emilia Clarke.

I am amazed by the similarity of the participants – some of them looked like Pedro himself

- said another member of the jury, actor Oscar Isaac.

Additionally 

The competition was organized by a local film studio in partnership with the actor's fan club.

All participants had to pass a casting and demonstrate not only external resemblance, but also acting skills.

Reference

Pedro Pascal is a Chilean-American actor known for his roles in the series "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us".

Let us remind you

In 2023, Pascal was included in the list of 100 most influential people according to Time. 

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season28.05.25, 16:39 • 121478 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Time (magazine)
New York City
Tesla
