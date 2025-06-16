In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen

In New York, the competition for the best double of actor Pedro Pascal has ended. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

The winner was Marcos Rivera, a 28-year-old bartender from Brooklyn.

I'm just a big fan of his work, especially in "The Mandalorian." It's an incredible honor - Rivera said.

"It was incredibly difficult to choose a winner from so many talented people," said competition judge Emilia Clarke.

I am amazed by the similarity of the participants – some of them looked like Pedro himself - said another member of the jury, actor Oscar Isaac.

Additionally

The competition was organized by a local film studio in partnership with the actor's fan club.

All participants had to pass a casting and demonstrate not only external resemblance, but also acting skills.

Reference

Pedro Pascal is a Chilean-American actor known for his roles in the series "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us".

Let us remind you

In 2023, Pascal was included in the list of 100 most influential people according to Time.

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season