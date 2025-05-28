$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 10962 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 24675 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 30538 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 49356 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 115480 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 60106 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118207 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 171441 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113153 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107946 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6810 views

The creators of The Last Of Us series have hinted at the return of Pedro Pascal in the third season. The new season will be epic and important for the development of the plot.

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season
www.hbo.com

The creators of The Last Of Us have shared a teaser of what will be in the third season, including a hint at the return of Pedro Pascal to the show, writes UNN with reference to NME.

Details

Speaking at a press conference about the finale of the second season, co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin gave some hints about what fans should expect from the next season of the famous post-apocalyptic HBO drama.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Druckmann said: "We are telling you that in the next season, firstly, everything that should happen will be epic. But this other story will be really important, bringing back Joel and Ellie and everything we've seen so far."

Earlier this season, Joel Pascal was brutally murdered by Abby in retaliation for the murder of her father when he rescued Bella Ramsey's heroine Ellie from the Fireflies hospital in the first season.

As for returning characters, Mazin hinted at a possible return for Pascal. He said: "All I can say is that we haven't seen the last of Caitlin Dever, and we haven't seen the last of Bella Ramsey, and we haven't seen the last of Isabella Merced [who plays Dina], and we haven't even seen the last of many people who are currently dead in this story."

The finale of the second season ended with the awakening of Caitlin Dever's heroine Abby and the title "Seattle Day One", which indicates that the third season may shift to focus on Abby's point of view.

Speaking about this potential shift and the culmination of the season, Mazin said: "We took everything into account. Maybe we should just intertwine the stories [of Ellie and Abby]? I just remember saying: "Isn't [the change of perspective] part of the genetics of how this story works?" It's just part of the genetics."

He continued: "Now this means that we have to take risks as a TV show, and HBO supports us when we take risks. But on the other hand, we just killed Pedro Pascal. For example, [HBO] understands that this show will be different from the previous one every season, and this is not an easy task when the show becomes a hit. You keep asking people: "I know you like this, we're taking it away and giving you this now."

Overall, it was an eventful season for the video game adaptation, Joel's death in the second episode shocked many fans, and Ramsey said that the emotional scene in the third episode was actually the most difficult to film.

The fifth episode, "Feel Her Love", was another highlight, and fans hailed the "master class" of acting by the actors in this particular part.

There was also some controversy surrounding the show during the second season, and some fans had to avoid spoilers for the finale after it leaked online. When the second season finale aired on Sunday, May 25, it showed a 55 percent drop in viewership compared to the first season.

Many fans of the original game were unhappy when the show's creators confirmed that a fourth season would be needed to complete the story, saying: "They're just dragging it out."

Last week, Druckmann also reignited the debate among fans of the game when he hinted that the Fireflies could have created a cure for the cordyceps brain infection that nearly wiped out humanity in the show.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

UNN Lite
