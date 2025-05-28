The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

The creators of The Last Of Us have shared a teaser of what will be in the third season, including a hint at the return of Pedro Pascal to the show, writes UNN with reference to NME.

Details

Speaking at a press conference about the finale of the second season, co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin gave some hints about what fans should expect from the next season of the famous post-apocalyptic HBO drama.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Druckmann said: "We are telling you that in the next season, firstly, everything that should happen will be epic. But this other story will be really important, bringing back Joel and Ellie and everything we've seen so far."

Earlier this season, Joel Pascal was brutally murdered by Abby in retaliation for the murder of her father when he rescued Bella Ramsey's heroine Ellie from the Fireflies hospital in the first season.

As for returning characters, Mazin hinted at a possible return for Pascal. He said: "All I can say is that we haven't seen the last of Caitlin Dever, and we haven't seen the last of Bella Ramsey, and we haven't seen the last of Isabella Merced [who plays Dina], and we haven't even seen the last of many people who are currently dead in this story."

The finale of the second season ended with the awakening of Caitlin Dever's heroine Abby and the title "Seattle Day One", which indicates that the third season may shift to focus on Abby's point of view.

Speaking about this potential shift and the culmination of the season, Mazin said: "We took everything into account. Maybe we should just intertwine the stories [of Ellie and Abby]? I just remember saying: "Isn't [the change of perspective] part of the genetics of how this story works?" It's just part of the genetics."

He continued: "Now this means that we have to take risks as a TV show, and HBO supports us when we take risks. But on the other hand, we just killed Pedro Pascal. For example, [HBO] understands that this show will be different from the previous one every season, and this is not an easy task when the show becomes a hit. You keep asking people: "I know you like this, we're taking it away and giving you this now."

Overall, it was an eventful season for the video game adaptation, Joel's death in the second episode shocked many fans, and Ramsey said that the emotional scene in the third episode was actually the most difficult to film.

The fifth episode, "Feel Her Love", was another highlight, and fans hailed the "master class" of acting by the actors in this particular part.

There was also some controversy surrounding the show during the second season, and some fans had to avoid spoilers for the finale after it leaked online. When the second season finale aired on Sunday, May 25, it showed a 55 percent drop in viewership compared to the first season.

Many fans of the original game were unhappy when the show's creators confirmed that a fourth season would be needed to complete the story, saying: "They're just dragging it out."

Last week, Druckmann also reignited the debate among fans of the game when he hinted that the Fireflies could have created a cure for the cordyceps brain infection that nearly wiped out humanity in the show.