The OSCE is convening a special permanent council due to Russian attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe is convening a special permanent council due to the Russian Federation's attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine.

This was reported by Elina Valtonen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, reports UNN.

According to her, Russia continues to target the civilian population, which emphasizes that the Russian Federation does not show genuine interest in achieving peace.

Today, we are convening a special permanent council in response to the ongoing attacks on populated areas in Ukraine. We must ensure Russia's accountability to achieve a just and lasting peace. - the statement reads.

Reminder

On the night of April 24, Russia launched a massive and combined missile strike on Ukraine. The main focus of the attack was the capital. 31 people, including 5 children, are currently in Kyiv hospitals after the night attack. The total number of injured in the capital reaches 70 people, and debris removal continues in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

