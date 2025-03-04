Trump's shift towards Russia is unlikely to bring peace to Ukraine - Finnish Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry, Elina Valtonen, expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the new U.S. course towards reconciliation with Russia. She believes that such an approach will not help end the war in Ukraine.
Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stated on Tuesday, March 4, that Washington's pivot towards Russia is unlikely to end the war in Ukraine, and that President Donald Trump will likely recognize this over time. This was reported by Reuters, as noted by UNN.
Details
Valtonen expressed that she is "a bit concerned" about the recent U.S. order to suspend offensive cyber operations against Russia during negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. The Pentagon denied reports of a suspension of cyber operations.
This is likely part of a larger strategy chosen by the White House to see if this course of action can lead to peace, effectively calming Russia and applying some pressure on Ukraine
She also added that in her personal view, it should be quite the opposite, and she believes that President Trump and his team will eventually notice that this is likely not working.
Recall
U.S. Cyber Command halted operations and planning of cyberattacks against Russia amid Trump's policies. Experts warn of increased vulnerability for the U.S. to potential attacks from Russian hackers.
