Russia wants to revive its spying in the United States under the guise of diplomacy - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is in talks with the United States to reopen its diplomatic presence. According to CNN, Moscow plans to use this to restore its spy network under diplomatic cover.
russia sees talks with the Donald trump administration to reestablish a significant diplomatic presence in the United States as an opportunity to rebuild its spy network in the West, according to current and former American officials.
This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
The United States and Russia agreed to begin talks on reopening embassies and consulates following a phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin and a subsequent summit meeting in the Saudis earlier this month.
On February 27, US and Russian delegations met in Turkey to discuss staffing, visas, diplomatic banking and other operational issues.
The US State Department said that the two countries had held constructive talks and agreed to continue discussions at their next meeting.
CNN notes that current and former U.S. and Western officials say the talks also represent a significant concession to Moscow, which has been seeking to restore intelligence officers under diplomatic cover at its embassies and consulates in Washington, New York and Houston.
Russia's espionage capabilities have been significantly undermined over the past decade, as the United States and Europe have regularly sent spies operating from embassies under diplomatic cover.
Recall
The United States and Russia have agreed to a new meeting after talks in Istanbul on February 27, where they discussed the activities of the two countries' diplomatic missions. The meeting will be held “in the near future,” with the date, location and representation to be determined.