"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12478 views

The Agency for Search and Asset Management wants to purchase a premium car with a leather interior, BOSE acoustics and other amenities at the expense of taxpayers during the war.

"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency wants to buy a luxury Hyundai Staria Top Bronze car worth almost 2.8 million hryvnias. This is evidenced by data from the public procurement platform Prozorro, writes UNN.

Details

We are talking about a car in the MPV class (multi-purpose minivan) with all-wheel drive, leather interior, seat ventilation and heating system, navigation system, premium BOSE acoustics, surround view camera, chrome elements and even an extra-comfort mode with a stand for the lower legs.

In general, the tender documentation contains 49 items of basic requirements and more than 50 items of optional equipment. In particular: 

  • interior lighting in 64 colors (AMBIENT MOOD LIGHT); 
    • leather trim of the steering wheel, seats and chrome handles;
      • sun blinds, ventilation of the second row of seats;
        • full electronic safety package (electronic stabilization system, anti-lock braking system, hill start assist);
          • two safes for storing documents;
            • navigation, wireless charging, USB connectors in the trunk, etc.

              Even the tinting of the glass is specified as a separate technical item - 30% for the front windows, 95% for the rear windows. The car must be manufactured in 2025 with zero mileage and branded with the ARMA emblem and the inscription ARMA. 

              All this - during a full-scale war and at the same time regular statements by the agency about the lack of funding.

              The Verkhovna Rada discussed the dismissal of Duma after the scandal with ARMA's assets - a deputy's appeal 09.06.25, 20:14 • 3032 views

              Transparency International Ukraine drew attention to the fact that the tender requirements for the car "practically copied from the page of this particular car model from the manufacturer's website", but added "or equivalent" to make everything in accordance with the law.   

              Top configuration. Full stuffing, well, almost. Because 50 thousand hryvnias for a sunroof and a panoramic glass roof were somehow not found

              - emphasized in TI.

              Does ARMA need such a car during the war? This was also pointed out by the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina.

              "By the way, I will ask another question. This time about the ARMA tender announced for the purchase of a car at the expense of taxpayers with an expected cost of just under 2.8 million hryvnias. Among the mandatory requirements are a leather interior, tinted windows, premium acoustics and an extra-comfort Relaxation Seat mode with a stand for the lower legs... Promised question: is such spending necessary during the war by a body that constantly complains about underfunding?", - she emphasized

              The purchase of a car for almost 3 million hryvnias during a full-scale invasion, when every penny should be spent on defense needs, raises the question: does ARMA work effectively and in the interests of the state, and not for the comfort of its leadership?

              Lilia Podolyak

              Lilia Podolyak

              EconomyPoliticsPublications
