The Rada is talking about Duma's dismissal after the scandal with ARMA assets - a deputy's appeal to the Prime Minister

People's deputies have appealed to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with a request to consider the dismissal of Olena Duma, head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. The reason for this was the facts about the opaque management of seized assets, as stated in a recent journalistic investigation. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, writes UNN.

Details

According to a journalistic investigation, ARMA transferred the House of Trade Unions on Maidan Nezalezhnosti to a consortium that includes a company that may be associated with one of the previous beneficiaries of the asset. The publication also mentioned the name of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna in the context of past family ties. She categorically denied any involvement in the possible scheme.

The депутатський зверненні йдеться про необхідність винести на розгляд Уряду питання щодо "контролю за діяльністю Національного агентства та звільнення з посади керівника Агентства з розшуку та менеджменту активів (АРМА) Олени Думи".

People's deputies point out that the published investigation refers to the possible existence of a conflict of interest in the process of transferring the seized asset to management.

This division must be stopped. The head of ARMA should be dismissed - said Honcharenko.

At the same time, ARMA Head Olena Duma reported that the agency had sent a statement to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine regarding a "comprehensive audit" of the information voiced by journalists. In particular, it concerns the provision to the NABU of a full package of documents of the winner of the competition for the management of the House of Trade Unions in Kyiv.

Those who are afraid of inspections have something to hide. We have nothing to hide - said Duma.

The appeal of people's deputies with a request to consider the issue of dismissal of the ARMA leadership to the Prime Minister indicates a growing demand for the agency to be relaunched.

Let us remind you

ARMA, under the leadership of Olena Duma, has repeatedly found itself at the center of scandals involving seized property. The latest investigation once again underlines the arguments in favor of the urgent adoption of draft law 12374-d on reforming the system of management of seized property, which also provides for a transparent audit of the agency's work and new conditions for the appointment of the leadership of this body.

Olena Duma has repeatedly criticized draft law №12374-d on the reform of ARMA, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she herself calls her work in ARMA a "real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues are "deliberately spreading false information" about the draft law on ARMA reform in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

Transparency International Ukraine actually supported Anastasia Radina's position and stated that the resistance of ARMA head Olena Duma is nothing more than a reluctance to get rid of levers of influence. Anti-corruption experts conducted a content analysis of ARMA's public communication and came to the conclusion that instead of a constructive dialogue on reforming the institution, the agency has built a campaign to discredit draft law №12374-d on changing the system of management of seized property and avoids any public recognition of its own mistakes.