The Rada is talking about Duma's dismissal after the scandal with ARMA assets - a deputy's appeal to the Prime Minister

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 12829 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
01:46 PM • 35834 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 43814 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 42356 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 82952 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 40170 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 37924 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 116066 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 87837 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46463 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.6m/s
47%
753mm
Popular news

Atmospheric front brings coolness and rain: what will the weather be like in the coming days

June 9, 09:07 AM • 13107 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 136411 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 59810 views

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

June 9, 12:10 PM • 14912 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

03:28 PM • 19691 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 82952 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 116066 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 136588 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 123600 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 240539 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

06:25 PM • 352 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

03:28 PM • 19864 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 59970 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 84439 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 87837 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

The Rada is talking about Duma's dismissal after the scandal with ARMA assets - a deputy's appeal to the Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

The Rada is calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma due to non-transparent asset management. The reason for this is the facts presented in a recent journalistic investigation.

The Rada is talking about Duma's dismissal after the scandal with ARMA assets - a deputy's appeal to the Prime Minister

People's deputies have appealed to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with a request to consider the dismissal of Olena Duma, head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. The reason for this was the facts about the opaque management of seized assets, as stated in a recent journalistic investigation. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, writes UNN.

Details

According to a journalistic investigation, ARMA transferred the House of Trade Unions on Maidan Nezalezhnosti to a consortium that includes a company that may be associated with one of the previous beneficiaries of the asset. The publication also mentioned the name of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna in the context of past family ties. She categorically denied any involvement in the possible scheme.

The депутатський зверненні йдеться про необхідність винести на розгляд Уряду питання щодо "контролю за діяльністю Національного агентства та звільнення з посади керівника Агентства з розшуку та менеджменту активів (АРМА) Олени Думи".

People's deputies point out that the published investigation refers to the possible existence of a conflict of interest in the process of transferring the seized asset to management.

This division must be stopped. The head of ARMA should be dismissed

- said Honcharenko.

At the same time, ARMA Head Olena Duma reported that the agency had sent a statement to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine regarding a "comprehensive audit" of the information voiced by journalists. In particular, it concerns the provision to the NABU of a full package of documents of the winner of the competition for the management of the House of Trade Unions in Kyiv.

Those who are afraid of inspections have something to hide. We have nothing to hide

- said Duma.

The appeal of people's deputies with a request to consider the issue of dismissal of the ARMA leadership to the Prime Minister indicates a growing demand for the agency to be relaunched.

Let us remind you

ARMA, under the leadership of Olena Duma, has repeatedly found itself at the center of scandals involving seized property. The latest investigation once again underlines the arguments in favor of the urgent adoption of draft law 12374-d on reforming the system of management of seized property, which also provides for a transparent audit of the agency's work and new conditions for the appointment of the leadership of this body.

Olena Duma has repeatedly criticized draft law №12374-d on the reform of ARMA, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she herself calls her work in ARMA a "real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues are "deliberately spreading false information" about the draft law on ARMA reform in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

Transparency International Ukraine actually supported Anastasia Radina's position and stated that the resistance of ARMA head Olena Duma is nothing more than a reluctance to get rid of levers of influence. Anti-corruption experts conducted a content analysis of ARMA's public communication and came to the conclusion that instead of a constructive dialogue on reforming the institution, the agency has built a campaign to discredit draft law №12374-d on changing the system of management of seized property and avoids any public recognition of its own mistakes.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Oleksiy Goncharenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Olha Stefanishyna
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9