Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 04:49 PM • 22479 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 161986 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 177966 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 168151 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 214314 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 184557 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 170416 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 136315 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 109060 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 180638 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Facebook

Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Russian troops achieved partial success, advancing near Yunakivka, Myrne, and Zoria. Updated data from DeepState analysts shows changes on the front line in Sumy and Donetsk regions.

Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState maps

Russian invaders continue to have partial success at the front. The enemy managed to advance in the Sumy and Donetsk regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical project DeepState.

Details

On the night of June 18, DeepState analysts updated the map and reported that Russian forces had advanced near Yunakivka, Myrne and Zoria in the Sumy and Donetsk regions.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Yunakivka, Myrne and Zoria," the message reads.

Let us remind you

On the evening of June 16, Russian troops were able to advance near Yablunivka, Hrodivka, Komar, Fedorivka and in Zaporizhzhia. The enemy also achieved success near Burlatske and Novopil.

155 combat clashes in a day: General Staff named the hottest directions at the front18.06.25, 00:25 • 582 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
