Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState maps

Russian invaders continue to have partial success at the front. The enemy managed to advance in the Sumy and Donetsk regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical project DeepState.

Details

On the night of June 18, DeepState analysts updated the map and reported that Russian forces had advanced near Yunakivka, Myrne and Zoria in the Sumy and Donetsk regions.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Yunakivka, Myrne and Zoria," the message reads.

Let us remind you

On the evening of June 16, Russian troops were able to advance near Yablunivka, Hrodivka, Komar, Fedorivka and in Zaporizhzhia. The enemy also achieved success near Burlatske and Novopil.

