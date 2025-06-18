155 combat clashes in a day: General Staff named the hottest directions at the front

Since the beginning of the day, June 17, 155 combat clashes took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front, including 53 attacks by the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction, 28 in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, and 20 in the Novopavlivka direction. The enemy shelled positions of our troops and settlements 4599 times. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 17.06.2025, 155 combat engagements were recorded on the front.

Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on him.

Today, Russian troops launched 5 missile and 23 air strikes, using seven missiles and dropping 33 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 1,138 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,599 shellings of positions of our troops and settlements. - the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 28 assault actions of the occupiers since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched five air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and carried out 211 shellings of positions of our troops and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units near the settlements of Kamyanka and Dovhenke.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out an offensive action in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka, was repulsed.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 14 times near Lypove and towards Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove, and Serebryansky forest.

Three enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction - the occupiers tried to advance towards Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed our positions 10 times towards Markove, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, and near Kurdyumivka. Our soldiers repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians went on the offensive 15 times on the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Diliivka and in the direction of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Stepanivka, and Rusynyi Yar. The Defense Forces stopped 14 enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 53 times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Kopteve, Poltavka, Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Muravka, Horikhove, Novopavlivka, and Oleksiivka.

According to preliminary data, 166 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 101 of them irrevocably. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed seven cars, 12 motorcycles, seven UAVs, six UAV control antennas; a combat armored vehicle, a motorcycle, and four enemy guns were damaged. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 20 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Odradne, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr and towards Zaporizhzhia, Myrne and Shevchenko. One battle continues to this day.

In the Huliaipil direction, our defenders repelled two offensive actions of enemy units near Malynivka. The areas of the settlements of Uspenivka, Malynivka, Olhivka, Poltavka and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Kamyanske.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the area of the Antonovsky bridge.

In other directions - without significant changes.

