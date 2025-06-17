The General Staff spoke about four-legged "psychologists" who inspire paratroopers at the front (PHOTO)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed touching photos of paratroopers and their four-legged "brothers-in-arms", who play the role of psychologists and special comrades at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Details

It is specified that a photo of the 82nd separate airborne assault Bukovynian brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was published.

You won't find a single cat or dog in the positions of paratroopers that is "just an animal". They are part of the unit - brothers and sisters. And somehow it turns out that these furry "warriors" support the psychological state better than any words - the message says.

It is also noted that soldiers and "tails" are almost inseparable in front-line life.

Together in positions and together during rest. Sometimes it seems that they understand everything even better than people. Because when you stand for life day after day, you especially appreciate those who are next to you not out of duty, but out of selfless love - added the General Staff.

