Facebook

A 17-year-old girl died under a train in the Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

A tragedy occurred in the Rozdilna district of the Odesa region. A 17-year-old girl died on the railway after being hit by a train. The police are investigating the circumstances.

A 17-year-old girl died on the railway in the Rozdilnyansky district of the Odesa region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the Odesa region.

Details

It is noted that the tragedy that occurred on Tuesday, June 17, was reported to law enforcement officers by the station attendant. 

It was preliminarily established that the girl was hit by a train that was moving

- the police post reads.

An investigative task force of the local police department is working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are investigating all the circumstances of the death.

The issue of legal qualification of the event and entering data into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is also being resolved.

Let us remind you

A 42-year-old local resident died under a train at the "Nemishaeve" railway station in the Kyiv region. The driver tried to prevent the tragedy by giving signals and applying emergency braking.

A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted on the roof of a train near Kyiv09.05.25, 20:28 • 14576 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
