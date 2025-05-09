A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted on the roof of a train near Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted at the train station in Bucha while on the roof of a train. She was hospitalized with 3rd-4th degree burns.
A minor was electrocuted on the territory of the railway station near Kyiv, the girl was hospitalized to a medical facility with burns, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv region police.
Details
Today, the police received a report that a minor was electrocuted on the territory of the railway station in Bucha.
According to preliminary information, a 14-year-old girl was on the roof of a train.
The victim with thermal burns of 3-4 degrees was hospitalized to a medical facility.
The investigative team and juvenile police officers are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are currently being established.
In the Kyiv metro, teenagers decided to ride between the cars: "catchers" were detained and brought to justice28.04.25, 16:57 • 11386 views