A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted on the roof of a train near Kyiv

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 5754 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 12458 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

04:40 PM • 21743 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 42563 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 53990 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 56037 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 61200 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 66383 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 108154 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40002 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
43%
750mm
Popular news

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 118662 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

01:41 PM • 22532 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 43127 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 33555 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 25550 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 108154 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 118710 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 108475 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 170728 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 191749 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

06:26 PM • 12458 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 25583 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 33588 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 43160 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

01:41 PM • 22563 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted on the roof of a train near Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3496 views

A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted at the train station in Bucha while on the roof of a train. She was hospitalized with 3rd-4th degree burns.

A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted on the roof of a train near Kyiv

A minor was electrocuted on the territory of the railway station near Kyiv, the girl was hospitalized to a medical facility with burns, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv region police.

Details

Today, the police received a report that a minor was electrocuted on the territory of the railway station in Bucha.

According to preliminary information, a 14-year-old girl was on the roof of a train.

The victim with thermal burns of 3-4 degrees was hospitalized to a medical facility.

The investigative team and juvenile police officers are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

In the Kyiv metro, teenagers decided to ride between the cars: "catchers" were detained and brought to justice28.04.25, 16:57 • 11386 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Brent
$63.92
Bitcoin
$103,195.20
S&P 500
$5,667.85
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,343.51
Ethereum
$2,340.55