A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted on the roof of a train near Kyiv

A minor was electrocuted on the territory of the railway station near Kyiv, the girl was hospitalized to a medical facility with burns, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv region police.

Today, the police received a report that a minor was electrocuted on the territory of the railway station in Bucha.

According to preliminary information, a 14-year-old girl was on the roof of a train.

The victim with thermal burns of 3-4 degrees was hospitalized to a medical facility.

The investigative team and juvenile police officers are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

