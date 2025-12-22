Night brawl with shooting in the center of Kyiv: police detained a suspect

Police detained a man suspected of shooting near Bessarabska Square in the central part of Kyiv, the Main Department of the National Police in the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

Last weekend, law enforcement officers received a report of a fight near Bessarabska Square.

The investigation established that a dispute arose between two companies on the street, which escalated into a scuffle. During the clash, one of the participants in the conflict fired a shot into the air, after which the offenders left the scene. Then, the police identified two people involved in the incident. Currently, as a result of search measures, law enforcement officers identified and detained the shooter - he turned out to be a 28-year-old local resident. - reported the police.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the specified fact, initiated under Part 4 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism with the use of firearms.

The identification of all participants in the incident and the clarification of the role of each is ongoing. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years of imprisonment.

