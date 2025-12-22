Night brawl with shooting in the center of Kyiv: police detained a suspect

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
07:25 AM • 6726 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 19926 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 33610 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 37696 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 44921 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 40713 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 50127 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 73008 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 90225 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45995 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
85%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demandDecember 22, 01:43 AM • 14736 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 12954 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's prioritiesDecember 22, 02:55 AM • 18845 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 21163 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhoto04:50 AM • 18326 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 33791 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 56433 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 90226 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 127470 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 95838 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Tim Walz
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 4230 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 3744 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 22503 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 23885 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 35812 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
Sukhoi Su-30

Night brawl with shooting in the center of Kyiv: police detained a suspect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

Law enforcement officers detained a 28-year-old man who was shooting during a fight near Bessarabska Square. He faces up to seven years in prison for hooliganism with the use of firearms.

Night brawl with shooting in the center of Kyiv: police detained a suspect

Police detained a man suspected of shooting near Bessarabska Square in the central part of Kyiv, the Main Department of the National Police in the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

Last weekend, law enforcement officers received a report of a fight near Bessarabska Square.

Night brawl with shooting near the capital's Bessarabska Square: police investigate hooliganism21.12.25, 13:18 • 4308 views

The investigation established that a dispute arose between two companies on the street, which escalated into a scuffle. During the clash, one of the participants in the conflict fired a shot into the air, after which the offenders left the scene. Then, the police identified two people involved in the incident. Currently, as a result of search measures, law enforcement officers identified and detained the shooter - he turned out to be a 28-year-old local resident.

- reported the police.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the specified fact, initiated under Part 4 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism with the use of firearms.

The identification of all participants in the incident and the clarification of the role of each is ongoing. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years of imprisonment.

Gunfire heard in Kyiv: police say it was a warning shot16.12.25, 17:23 • 5028 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
Kyiv