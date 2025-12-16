Gunfire heard in Kyiv: police say it was a warning shot

A shooting occurred in the capital in the Novobilychi residential area. As reported by the Kyiv police, they were apprehending an offender and fired a warning shot into the air, UNN reports.

Details

Today, a report about a shooting in Kyiv's Novobilychi appeared on social media. The police responded that they were making an arrest and fired a warning shot into the air.

We inform you that today, in the Novobilychi residential area, police officers located an offender who resisted during the arrest and used irritating gas against law enforcement officers. - the message says.

To stop the illegal actions of the latter, a police officer fired a warning shot into the air. The offender has been detained, and the issue of legal qualification is being resolved.

