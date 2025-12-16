Gunfire heard in Kyiv: police say it was a warning shot

$42.250.05
01:38 PM • 4832 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 12926 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 16362 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 18409 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 24269 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 21790 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 22537 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 29814 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21834 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 17137 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
Popular news
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swiftDecember 16, 09:27 AM • 7906 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 17175 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 17275 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 6260 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 11996 views
Publications
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 2216 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 12156 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 17449 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 66989 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 62404 views
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 40249 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 57365 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 57522 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 61246 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 96037 views
Gunfire heard in Kyiv: police say it was a warning shot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

In Kyiv, in Novobilychi, the police detained an offender who resisted and used gas. A law enforcement officer fired a warning shot into the air.

Gunfire heard in Kyiv: police say it was a warning shot

A shooting occurred in the capital in the Novobilychi residential area. As reported by the Kyiv police, they were apprehending an offender and fired a warning shot into the air, UNN reports.

Details

Today, a report about a shooting in Kyiv's Novobilychi appeared on social media. The police responded that they were making an arrest and fired a warning shot into the air.

We inform you that today, in the Novobilychi residential area, police officers located an offender who resisted during the arrest and used irritating gas against law enforcement officers.

- the message says.

To stop the illegal actions of the latter, a police officer fired a warning shot into the air. The offender has been detained, and the issue of legal qualification is being resolved.

In Lutsk, a drunk man opened fire with an automatic rifle, he was detained - police15.12.25, 13:28 • 2510 views

Antonina Tumanova

