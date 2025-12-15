In Lutsk, a drunk man opened fire with an automatic rifle, he was detained - police

In Lutsk, a man opened fire with an automatic rifle while intoxicated; he was detained and received a notice of suspicion for illegal handling of weapons, writes UNN with reference to the National Police Department in Volyn Oblast.

Details

The incident occurred on December 14.

"Around 6 PM, the police received a report that a citizen, while intoxicated, fired three shots. No one was injured," the report states.

An investigative and operational group arrived at the scene. "The unregistered automatic rifle was seized. Ammunition and shell casings were also seized," the report said.

Investigators detained the 35-year-old suspect under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He has already been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the issue of serving a notice of suspicion under Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism) is being decided. - the police noted.

