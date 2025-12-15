$42.190.08
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 4582 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 10401 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower status
09:35 AM • 12922 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 15539 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 16208 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM • 17412 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24031 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 32686 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 28724 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Lutsk, a drunk man opened fire with an automatic rifle, he was detained - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

In Lutsk, a 35-year-old man was detained after he fired three shots from an undeclared automatic rifle on December 14, at about 6 p.m., while intoxicated. He was charged with illegal handling of weapons.

In Lutsk, a drunk man opened fire with an automatic rifle, he was detained - police

In Lutsk, a man opened fire with an automatic rifle while intoxicated; he was detained and received a notice of suspicion for illegal handling of weapons, writes UNN with reference to the National Police Department in Volyn Oblast.

Details

The incident occurred on December 14.

"Around 6 PM, the police received a report that a citizen, while intoxicated, fired three shots. No one was injured," the report states.

An investigative and operational group arrived at the scene. "The unregistered automatic rifle was seized. Ammunition and shell casings were also seized," the report said.

Investigators detained the 35-year-old suspect under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He has already been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the issue of serving a notice of suspicion under Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism) is being decided.

- the police noted.

Shooting in Odesa, one dead - police09.12.25, 19:42 • 3331 view

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
