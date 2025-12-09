Shooting in Odesa, one dead - police

A shooting occurred on Fontanska Doroha in Odesa, killing a man, UNN reports with reference to the Odesa Oblast police.

Details

Eyewitnesses informed the police today around 6:00 PM about the sounds of gunfire and the discovery of a man with gunshot wounds.

According to the police, the victim died at the scene.

Currently, an investigative and operational group of the territorial police unit is working at the scene.

Police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the person involved in the crime. The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.

