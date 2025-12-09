Shooting in Odesa, one dead - police
Kyiv • UNN
A shooting occurred on Fontanska Road in Odesa, resulting in the death of a man. Police are establishing the circumstances of the incident and the person involved.
Details
Eyewitnesses informed the police today around 6:00 PM about the sounds of gunfire and the discovery of a man with gunshot wounds.
According to the police, the victim died at the scene.
Currently, an investigative and operational group of the territorial police unit is working at the scene.
Police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the person involved in the crime. The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.
