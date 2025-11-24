Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – Sadovyi

This morning, an incident involving parents of students occurred in the courtyard of one of Lviv's schools, resulting in one person being injured. The injured person was hospitalized, and their condition is stable. Children and teachers were not affected by the incident. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

As previously reported by law enforcement and Sadovyi, the conflict began due to an argument between third-grade students. Parents came to the school to clarify the circumstances, but they argued among themselves in the courtyard.

Due to the conflict between parents at the Lviv school, no children or teachers were injured. The incident occurred after an argument between students in the 3rd grade. One of the men was injured. His condition is stable and satisfactory. He is receiving assistance at the city hospital. Law enforcement officers are working on site and clarifying all circumstances. – Sadovyi wrote on TG.

The mayor of Lviv also noted that any weapon on school grounds is beyond what is acceptable. He stated that such people should be permanently banned from being issued weapons.

Such actions are a threat to children, to teachers, to everyone. As if the war wasn't enough for us. It's disgusting even to hear that someone comes to school with a pistol – regardless of who that person is. – emphasized the mayor of Lviv.

Law enforcement continues to investigate all circumstances of the incident, including the origin of the weapon and the motives of the conflict.

Recall

This morning, a shooting occurred in the courtyard of Lviv School No. 13 in the Sykhiv district, involving parents of schoolchildren.

During the incident, a SOB inspector took away a weapon from one of the parents and stopped the conflict. The officer also called the police and medical assistance.