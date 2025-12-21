Night brawl with shooting near the capital's Bessarabska Square: police investigate hooliganism

Around midnight, a fight with shooting occurred on a street near the capital's Bessarabska Square; the police opened criminal proceedings and are establishing the circumstances, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, yesterday around midnight, a dispute arose between two companies, which escalated into a skirmish on the street near Bessarabska Square.

The police identified two active participants in the conflict; investigators are currently working with them. Other participants in the incident, all circumstances, and the fact of the shooting are being established.

Information regarding the event has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism.

