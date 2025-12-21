$42.340.00
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
09:21 AM • 8750 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 24531 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 53140 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 57868 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 38742 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 34752 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 35699 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 39755 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 26779 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
Night brawl with shooting near the capital's Bessarabska Square: police investigate hooliganism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

A brawl with shooting occurred between two groups near Bessarabska Square in Kyiv. Police have opened a criminal case on charges of hooliganism and are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Night brawl with shooting near the capital's Bessarabska Square: police investigate hooliganism

Around midnight, a fight with shooting occurred on a street near the capital's Bessarabska Square; the police opened criminal proceedings and are establishing the circumstances, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, yesterday around midnight, a dispute arose between two companies, which escalated into a skirmish on the street near Bessarabska Square.

The police identified two active participants in the conflict; investigators are currently working with them. Other participants in the incident, all circumstances, and the fact of the shooting are being established.

Information regarding the event has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism.

Gunfire heard in Kyiv: police say it was a warning shot16.12.25, 17:23 • 4970 views

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv