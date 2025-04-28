$41.750.06
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

In the Kyiv metro, teenagers decided to ride between the cars: "catchers" were detained and brought to justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

In Kyiv, two 16-year-old boys were detained for traveling between subway cars. The police drew up administrative materials for petty hooliganism and conducted a preventive conversation with their parents.

In the Kyiv metro, teenagers decided to ride between the cars: "catchers" were detained and brought to justice

Two 16-year-old boys, risking their lives, were riding between subway cars between the "Hydropark" and "Dnipro" stations. The police detained the "extremists".

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Police.

Details

"They were riding between subway cars and filming videos": in the capital's subway, law enforcement officers found two 16-year-old boys who, risking their lives, were riding between subway cars between the "Hydropark" and "Dnipro" stations.

Two underage "hookers" were detained by the police, who promptly removed them from the train car. Inspectors drew up administrative materials against the minors under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses – petty hooliganism.

The police called the parents of the offenders.

The report states that the guards conducted a preventive conversation, during which they talked about the fatal consequences of dangerous "entertainment" and real tragic stories, when a moment of "hype" cost children their lives or caused injuries.

Riding trams and electric trains: law enforcement officers drew up protocols for the parents of three minor hitchhikers11.04.25, 19:02 • 12091 view

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, a teenager received severe burns after being electrocuted at the railway station. According to preliminary data, the boy climbed onto the train car.

In the Kyiv subway, law enforcement officers stopped two extremists who were jumping on the tracks and clinging to trains.

In the Kharkiv region, a minor boy was taken to the hospital without part of his leg due to playing on the railway track.

