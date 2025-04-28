In the Kyiv metro, teenagers decided to ride between the cars: "catchers" were detained and brought to justice

Two 16-year-old boys, risking their lives, were riding between subway cars between the "Hydropark" and "Dnipro" stations. The police detained the "extremists".

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Police.

Details

"They were riding between subway cars and filming videos": in the capital's subway, law enforcement officers found two 16-year-old boys who, risking their lives, were riding between subway cars between the "Hydropark" and "Dnipro" stations.

Two underage "hookers" were detained by the police, who promptly removed them from the train car. Inspectors drew up administrative materials against the minors under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses – petty hooliganism.



The police called the parents of the offenders.

The report states that the guards conducted a preventive conversation, during which they talked about the fatal consequences of dangerous "entertainment" and real tragic stories, when a moment of "hype" cost children their lives or caused injuries.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, a teenager received severe burns after being electrocuted at the railway station. According to preliminary data, the boy climbed onto the train car.

In the Kyiv subway, law enforcement officers stopped two extremists who were jumping on the tracks and clinging to trains.

In the Kharkiv region, a minor boy was taken to the hospital without part of his leg due to playing on the railway track.