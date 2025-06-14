Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging

On International Bloggers' Day, UNN has gathered tips on how to make a blog popular and what prejudices influencers face at the beginning of their own brand development.

Today, June 14, is International Bloggers' Day. The idea of this holiday was born in 2004. This unofficial holiday was created to unite bloggers from all over the world and promote blogging as a way of self-expression and dialogue with people from different countries and backgrounds.

Blogger, influencer Anastasia Unguryan told where to start blogging:

defining your blog concept;

competitor analysis;

reviving the blog. Create 12-18 expert reels, 4-8 expert posts/reels, 15-20 days of stories;

to fix relevant ones;

the profile header must be clearly filled out (who you are, what your profile is).

She also shared secrets on how to make a blog successful and popular.

Regularity

Unguryan noted that it is about the regularity of content creation.

Why do we often fall out of the blog? We do some chaotic things. We went out three times in a row in stories, and then fell out for two weeks. Why? Because we don't have a schedule, we do it all chaotically. But you need to understand that if you are a blogger, your job is like getting up in the morning and going to work for someone, and for you it's going out on the blog - said Unguryan.

She advises to set a schedule and stick to it.

Write down your future publications, reels for the week. Regular publications help maintain audience interest and increase the visibility of your blog. That is, if you are regular, you will be more likely to be seen by your audience. So take it seriously and write down your content plan - said the blogger.

Bank of ideas

The second life hack from Unguryan is to create a folder "Bank of Ideas" in Telegram or any other place.

Everything that comes to your mind, what you can share with your audience, what you can tell, what opinion you have, immediately write down in the "Bank of Ideas". You can then just go there and pull out ideas for your stories when you don't have inspiration or ideas of what to go to the audience with - said Unguryan.

Reels views

Unguryan advises to develop her observation skills.

Spend 20-30 minutes every day watching reels. But not just as a consumer, but as someone who analyzes content. What is trending now, what people liked, what you liked, what caught your attention. What content your competitors are creating, what "works" for them, what you can take for yourself as an example. We are inspired by content, but we don't "lick" it. Don't lose your uniqueness - emphasizes the blogger.

Pauses in stories

Unguryan noted that a pause in stories is useful.

Previously, it was important, cool to go out in stories every day. Now (we need - ed.) a pause in stories, when our previous stories completely disappear, when we let them disappear and go out with new stories. Then our reach increases. It really works - said Unguryan.

Shoot yourself from the side

Unguryan advises to shoot yourself from the side in order to have material for decorating stories later.

Make it a habit to shoot yourself from the side. That is, 10-15 second videos. If you don't have a tripod, then you're not a blogger. It's a joke, but if you buy it, it will make your life easier. Very often we post stories, but there are no substrates, we don't know what to post on. Therefore, drink coffee - shoot yourself from the side, do anything, shoot yourself from the side. A tripod and a button to it will help you with this - Unguryan shared a life hack.

Hashtags don't work anymore

Unguryan emphasized that hashtags no longer work.

Instead, we use keywords in the description on the topic of the blog. For example, in my case - it's "personal brand", "marketing", etc. - said Unguryan.

Trigger headlines

The blogger advises to use trigger headlines for reels that will catch and attract people's attention.

We definitely use headlines, especially in spoken reels. If there is no trigger headline, then the person does not understand why he should stop, watch, listen to you. Most likely, she will flip you over in the tape. If you leave a trigger headline, for example: three reasons why you are not losing weight, then the person will understand why she should stay - said Unguryan.

Blog packaging

Unguryan emphasized that the main thing is to determine the concept and target audience of your blog.

Last point. Everything I listed above makes no sense if your blog is not packaged. If you have not defined the main concept of your blog and the target audience for whom to create content - added Unguryan.

Financial issues in relationships: how to resolve conflicts and support your partner

What can hinder the way to creating a blog

Unguryan notes that many talented people do not start their blog because of fears and prejudices.

The first fear is that there are already so many bloggers and experts

"There is no place for me, it's too late to start. But you need to understand that there is a place for everyone here. You have to be unique, not the best," - emphasized the blogger.

Ask yourself the following questions:

what is my story? What makes it special from others?

what is my professional path?

what benefits will subscribers get from my blog?

what distinguishes me from others? What makes this blogger, expert better than me? What can I improve?

The second fear is that I have not achieved anything yet, so that people would listen to me

It is worth understanding that everyone has their own uniqueness and their own approach, which may interest others and resonate despite the lack of a certain picture at the beginning.

"You have to understand that a blog is money, opportunities, clients and your future cases, respect of people, a sense of purpose," - said Unguryan.

Unguryan noted that all bloggers had fears at the beginning, it is normal to be afraid. The main thing is to work with it.

The third fear is an uninteresting life

"You have to understand that whether your life is interesting or not depends only on you. It's in your hands. There is a misconception that brands, luxury - this is an interesting life, but now you will not surprise anyone with this on Instagram. You can hook a person with your frankness, your path," - said Unguryan.

“The younger the child, the more stressful a parent's divorce can be for him or her": psychologist tells how best to talk about divorce with children