The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
12:05 PM • 7462 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 12840 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 15881 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower status
09:35 AM • 17495 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 19195 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
December 15, 07:40 AM • 18129 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 18836 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24537 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 33434 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1658 views

Weapon systems, which were removed during overhaul from two Mi-8MT combat helicopters, are being stored improperly. The investigation conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine is blocking the restoration of military equipment and effectively failing to ensure the safety of the seized property.

The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage

Two Mi-8MT military helicopters have been unable to return to combat missions for over a year due to the seizure of their weapon systems as part of a criminal investigation conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine. Although the law requires the investigation to ensure the integrity of the seized property, this has not yet been done. The dismantled equipment is stored in unsuitable conditions, and the enterprise where it is located is regularly subjected to enemy attacks, writes UNN.

How combat helicopters were turned into "doves of peace"

The story began when, in early 2024, the Private Research and Production Company "MS Avia-Grade" fulfilled a state contract and installed 12 systems on each of the two Mi-8MT helicopters. The work included the installation of onboard electronics, weapon systems, protection, and suspension elements. After modernization, the helicopters underwent technical and flight tests, were accepted by military units, and were used in combat conditions. One of the aircraft flew over 80 hours.

Due to the helicopters' flight resource expiring, they were transferred for major overhaul to another enterprise – "Aviakon." During the work, the enterprise decided to independently dismantle the weapon systems from the combat vehicles, although, according to representatives of "MS Avia-Grade," they had no right to do so. After all, the weapons were under warranty, and only their engineers had the right to work with them. But they were not allowed to disassemble the beam holder trusses – key elements on which the weapon systems were installed.

Thus, according to experts, a gross violation of Aviation Rules was committed, as the dismantling of warranty equipment without representatives of the company that installed it deprives it of the opportunity to conduct proper complaint procedures and jeopardizes the serviceability of the equipment.

Seizure of weapon systems and their damage

After dismantling the weapon systems, according to representatives of "MS Avia-Grade," they were compared not with current Ukrainian technical documentation (DSTU), but with Soviet and Russian GOSTs, and expectedly found inconsistencies. On this basis, the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU registered a criminal proceeding and obtained court permission to seize the weapons.

At the same time, specialists from "MS Avia-Grade" were not allowed access to the seized property, were deprived of the opportunity to provide technical documentation, and the investigation, as noted by "MS Avia-Grade," never conducted any warranty or expert interaction with the manufacturer of the weapon systems.

"Aviakon" completed the major overhaul of the helicopters, increasing their flight resource, and they returned to military units. However, due to the seizure of weapon systems, the army received not combat units, but ordinary ones. Despite the petition to lift the arrest, the court refused to reconsider the decision.

At the same time, as noted by "MS Avia-Grade," the seized equipment has been stored in improper conditions for a year, which has led to its deterioration – some systems have already been damaged. In addition, the enterprise where it is located has been repeatedly shelled by Russian troops, which creates a direct risk of losing state property.

The law requires proper storage of seized property

Oleksandr Babikov, former deputy director of the State Bureau of Investigation, emphasized in an exclusive comment to UNN that in the case of weapons and ammunition, law enforcement officers are obliged to establish a special storage regime for seized property.

If we are talking about weapons and ammunition, then taking into account the limited access to it, the legislation provides for a special procedure for its storage. Thus, the investigating judge, satisfying the petition of the prosecution for the imposition of arrest, can make a decision that will specify the regime for storing weapons and ammunition.

- the lawyer noted.

He explained that this could be a military unit on whose balance the weapon systems are located, another military unit or part, or a special evidence room of the pre-trial investigation body. However, wherever the seized property is located, strict safety requirements and its preservation must be observed.

In the case of the Mi-8MT helicopter armament, this has not been done.

Instead of a guarded storage facility, the weapons are located at an enterprise that is under constant risk of enemy attacks.

Threat to defense capability and questions for law enforcement

The situation, which began as an economic dispute between enterprises, turned into a criminal case, which made it impossible for military helicopters to perform combat missions and actually jeopardizes the country's defense capability. At the same time, improper storage of seized weapon systems daily increases the risk of their incapacitation.

Under current conditions, it is obvious that any delay in the investigation and procrastination in restoring the combat capability of the helicopters directly harms the army and the state.

Lilia Podolyak

