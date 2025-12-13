$42.270.00
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 4100 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 8226 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 8884 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM • 10544 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:54 AM • 5606 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
07:37 AM • 5944 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM • 16529 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 31660 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 38626 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

There are effective ways to connect your smartphone to your TV, regardless of its operating system. This can be done using an HDMI cable, USB, or wireless technologies such as Chromecast, Miracast, or DLNA.

How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways

Connecting your phone to your TV is easier than it seems, it won't take you more than 5 minutes. Whether you have Apple or Android, there are many effective ways to connect your smartphone to your TV. UNN will tell you about the simplest of them

Connecting via HDMI

Cable connection is a classic way to connect a smartphone to a TV. This method provides high-quality transmission of photos or videos.

If you are an Android user, the connection is made using Micro USB or USB-C to HDMI, and if you have an iPhone, then Lightning, or, if you have a newer version, USB-C to HDMI. You just need to connect the HDMI cable to the corresponding port on the TV, and the other end to the phone. This method ensures fast file transfer regardless of Wi-Fi speed.

USB connection

This is also a common method of cable connection, generally used to synchronize a smartphone and a TV.

You will need the appropriate cable for your phone and a free USB port on your TV. That's it - your phone is connected, to display, you just need to select the display source, i.e., the USB port.

Wireless connection

There are several methods of wireless connection, all of them occur over a local network, i.e., Wi-Fi. This option is ideal for Smart TVs. However, this method has certain limitations, such as dependence on Wi-Fi speed or a maximum distance between devices of up to 30 m.

Chromecast

Chromecast is a Google device, you just need to connect it to your TV using an HDMI cable, it is important that the device is connected to the same Wi-Fi as your smartphone. Chromecast is suitable for all operating systems, so it is a universal way of wireless connection.

Miracast or DLNA

These are universal platforms for transferring multimedia content from a device to a TV. It is important to check the compatibility of devices and TV with these platforms and choose the most convenient one for you.

How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice14.11.25, 11:52 • 75756 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

