How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways

Connecting your phone to your TV is easier than it seems, it won't take you more than 5 minutes. Whether you have Apple or Android, there are many effective ways to connect your smartphone to your TV. UNN will tell you about the simplest of them

Connecting via HDMI

Cable connection is a classic way to connect a smartphone to a TV. This method provides high-quality transmission of photos or videos.

If you are an Android user, the connection is made using Micro USB or USB-C to HDMI, and if you have an iPhone, then Lightning, or, if you have a newer version, USB-C to HDMI. You just need to connect the HDMI cable to the corresponding port on the TV, and the other end to the phone. This method ensures fast file transfer regardless of Wi-Fi speed.

USB connection

This is also a common method of cable connection, generally used to synchronize a smartphone and a TV.

You will need the appropriate cable for your phone and a free USB port on your TV. That's it - your phone is connected, to display, you just need to select the display source, i.e., the USB port.

Wireless connection

There are several methods of wireless connection, all of them occur over a local network, i.e., Wi-Fi. This option is ideal for Smart TVs. However, this method has certain limitations, such as dependence on Wi-Fi speed or a maximum distance between devices of up to 30 m.

Chromecast

Chromecast is a Google device, you just need to connect it to your TV using an HDMI cable, it is important that the device is connected to the same Wi-Fi as your smartphone. Chromecast is suitable for all operating systems, so it is a universal way of wireless connection.

Miracast or DLNA

These are universal platforms for transferring multimedia content from a device to a TV. It is important to check the compatibility of devices and TV with these platforms and choose the most convenient one for you.

