How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice

In Ukraine, 545 "critical intersections" have been identified where traffic lights must operate even during power outages. In case of a malfunction or prolonged power outage, patrol officers are sent to these intersections to regulate traffic. However, during outages, many traffic lights do not work, so pedestrians and drivers face increased danger every day.

Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, told UNN journalist about how to behave on the road and the situation with accidents during outages.

How pedestrians should act

Even during the day, non-working traffic lights can create confusion at crossings. Oleksiy Biloshytskyi advises pedestrians and drivers to be especially careful and to make sure every time that they are given way.

Stop before the crossing. Never go out onto the crossing suddenly. Assess the speed of the car. If the car does not slow down, it may be better to wait. Do not take risks, even if you have the right of way according to traffic rules. Your life and health are more important - explains Oleksiy Biloshytskyi.

After that, pedestrians need to control the situation in adjacent lanes. After all, if the driver in the first lane lets you pass, the driver in the second or third lane may not, so before going out from behind a stopped car, you need to carefully look out and make sure there is no danger.

Start moving only after making sure the car has stopped. Do not go out "under the wheels" of a braking car, but wait for it to come to a complete stop - emphasizes the official.

Also, in the dark, it is important for pedestrians to make themselves as visible as possible. Choose light-colored outerwear, and also purchase reflective elements that significantly increase the likelihood that the driver will see you. These can be: a bracelet, a ribbon on a backpack, or even a vest.

And if you have pets, they should be protected with glowing collars or clothing with reflective elements.

How to wear reflectors

Place them on the side of the car's movement relative to you, and preferably - on both sides;

Place them at the driver's eye level;

For children, it is better to place them at the level of the head, torso and arms - due to their smaller height, children are less visible on the roads;

Place them on movable parts of the body (forearms, shins, wrists, ankles);

The most visible reflectors are yellow and larger than 15 sq cm.

The traffic rules explicitly state the obligation to have such elements in the dark or in poor visibility. Failure to comply is punishable by a fine.

According to clause 4.4 of the Traffic Rules of Ukraine, in the dark and in conditions of insufficient visibility, pedestrians moving along the roadway or roadside must use reflective elements (tape, sticker, vest, etc.) or be dressed in clothes that have reflective elements. Violation of this rule entails responsibility in the form of a fine - clarified Oleksiy Biloshytskyi.

Serhiy Zhadan, frontman of the band "Zhadan i Sobaky" and writer, also spoke on the importance of using reflectors on the roads, urging Ukrainians to wear reflective elements.

Hello everyone. My name is Serhiy Zhadan. I want to tell you something. It's autumn already, it gets dark early, so it's very important to have light and reflective elements on you so that you are visible on the street. This is important both for you and for the safety of others. Do not neglect these rules - Zhadan urges.

Law enforcement officers emphasize: flickers help drivers see pedestrians in the dark in advance.

Why is this important? With flickers, you are visible from more than 100 meters away - states the post of the Lviv patrol police.

How drivers should act at unregulated crossings

In the dark, the driver must drive at such a speed as to be able to stop the car within sight. It is necessary to reduce speed if the vehicle ahead has stopped before the crossing. And if necessary - stop completely. Movement can be continued only after making sure that there are no pedestrians at the crossing for whom an obstacle or danger may be created.

Every driver must comply with traffic rules, be attentive, monitor the road situation, react accordingly to its changes, be especially attentive to such categories of road users as cyclists, people moving in wheelchairs, and pedestrians - reminds Biloshytskyi.

Also, drivers, depending on the speed of movement, road conditions, characteristics of the transported cargo, as well as the condition of the vehicle, must maintain a safe distance and a safe interval

In the dark and when power outages occur throughout the country and traffic lights do not work, it is necessary to be guided by clause 18.4 of the Traffic Rules of Ukraine, namely, if a vehicle slows down or stops before an unregulated pedestrian crossing, drivers of other vehicles moving in adjacent lanes must slow down, and if necessary, stop. Drivers can continue moving only after making sure that there are no pedestrians at the pedestrian crossing for whom an obstacle or danger may be created - explains Oleksiy Biloshytskyi.

Accident statistics during outages

During the period from October 1 to November 7 of this year, the number of accidents with victims decreased. The patrol police department notes a positive trend.

From 01.10.2025 to 07.11.2025, police registered 2,761 accidents with victims, which is 7.2% less than in the same period last year (2,972 accidents). In such accidents, 376 people died, which is 6.5% less than in the same period last year (402 people), and 3,298 people were injured, which is 9.8% less than in the same period last year (3,655 people) - emphasize in the patrol police department.

Working traffic lights at critical intersections

To reduce the risk of accidents, 545 critical intersections have been identified. Uninterrupted traffic regulation is provided at these intersections.

Thanks to the response measures taken, various services have ensured the uninterrupted operation of traffic light objects that regulate traffic at such intersections. In case of urgent need (non-working backup power supply or long-term power outage, etc.), patrol officers are sent to the designated intersection to regulate road traffic in order to prevent road accidents and traffic jams - Oleksiy Biloshytskyi told UNN.

Pedestrians and drivers should be as careful as possible during outages. Compliance with rules, speed control, and the use of reflective elements significantly reduce the risk of accidents. The patrol police urge all road users not to neglect safety.

