Debts are growing, but fines are not paid: 75% of traffic offenders avoided responsibility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1446 views

As of the end of October 2025, more than 2 million fines for traffic violations have been recorded in the Unified Register of Debtors, which is 43% more than at the beginning of the war. Three-quarters of these proceedings were closed without debt payment due to the impossibility of collecting funds.

As of the end of October 2025, the Unified Register of Debtors recorded over 2 million fines for traffic violations. Since the beginning of the war, the number of unpaid fines has increased by 43%, and three-quarters of proceedings have been closed without debt payment. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

The register currently contains 2,009,913 fines, which is 6% more than last year. Of these, 1.5 million or 75% of proceedings have been completed, although the offenders have not paid their debts. The reason is the inability to collect funds from debtors. Despite this, information about debts remains in the register.

92% of all unpaid fines are attributed to men, which is 1.8 million cases. Women account for only 8% of debtors.

Drivers aged 25 to 45 are the most active violators, accounting for 64% of all debts, or over 1.28 million. Another 13% are drivers under 25, and 23% are over 45.

Among the regions, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is the leader with 211.5 thousand fines (11%). Next are Kyiv with 193.7 thousand (10%), Odesa Oblast with 146.9 thousand (7%), Kharkiv Oblast with 125.9 thousand (6%), and Kyiv Oblast with 106.3 thousand (5%).

The fewest violations are recorded in Luhansk Oblast - 13.2 thousand (0.7%), as well as in Ternopil, Kherson, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi Oblasts.

Record holders for the number of debts

The most fines are held by a 27-year-old man from Vinnytsia Oblast - 1056 unpaid violations. In the same region, a 43-year-old driver accumulated 932 fines. In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, there is a 42-year-old man with 797 debts, in Rivne Oblast - a 35-year-old with 636, and in Sumy Oblast - a 28-year-old with 555 fines.

Recall

A 7-year-old man from Vinnytsia Oblast became an anti-record holder, having 1056 open proceedings for unpaid traffic fines. In the first half of 2025, 375,810 such cases were recorded, which is one-third more than in 2023.

Lilia Podolyak

