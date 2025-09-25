"An end to years of impunity": Kravchenko announced suspicions in 178 cases of serious traffic accidents

$41.410.03
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 30870 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 26203 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 51901 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 52622 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 72523 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 54537 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 46910 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 42433 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
September 24, 11:04 AM • 72716 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hours
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a fine
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soups
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill10:24 AM • 30877 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 20030 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizzinessSeptember 25, 07:15 AM • 35522 views
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Péter Szijjártó
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Chernihiv
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
FAB-500
Tu-95
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

"An end to years of impunity": Kravchenko announced suspicions in 178 cases of serious traffic accidents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the declaration of suspicions in 178 criminal proceedings regarding serious traffic accidents, the investigation of which lasted more than 3-5 years. As a result of these accidents, 69 people died, including 3 children, and 99 suffered serious injuries, including 9 children.

"An end to years of impunity": Kravchenko announced suspicions in 178 cases of serious traffic accidents

After an audit of 178 criminal proceedings concerning road accidents with severe consequences, the investigation of which lasted more than 3-5 years, suspicions were announced in all cases. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Details

Kravchenko said that last month he ordered an audit of all criminal proceedings related to serious road accidents where the investigation lasted more than 3-5 years.

The picture turned out to be disappointing: 178 cases were virtually stalled. In these accidents, 69 people died, including 3 children. Another 99 people suffered serious injuries, including 9 children.

- stated the Prosecutor General.

According to him, over the past week, suspicions have been announced in all 178 cases:

• 159 suspicions to drivers under Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of road safety rules;

• 18 suspicions to drivers under the influence of alcohol — Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

• 1 suspicion under Article 287 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — putting technically faulty vehicles into operation;

• 1 suspicion under Article 288 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of rules related to ensuring road safety.

Prosecutor hits woman in Kyiv: Prosecutor General says he will personally represent the prosecution22.09.25, 16:19 • 2928 views

Kravchenko noted that the main causes of fatal road accidents are violations of traffic rules and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Prosecutor General also spoke about a number of road accidents that ended in tragedies:

  1. A regular pedestrian crossing. A woman was crossing the road where she should have been safe. The SUV driver exceeded the speed limit and hit her, killing her.
    1. Head-on collision due to carelessness. The driver of an Audi A6 drove into the oncoming lane. Two young girls, passengers in another car, suffered serious injuries that threatened their lives.
      1. Alcohol behind the wheel. The truck driver got behind the wheel while heavily intoxicated, lost control, and collided with a car. Two adults died, and a small child was orphaned.
        1. Negligence of officials. Officials of the Sumy regional road service reported on the installation of signs on a destroyed bridge that was not properly marked. A car with two servicemen plunged into the river — both died.
          1. Accident with a shuttle bus. The driver exceeded the speed limit, lost control, and crashed into a guardrail. Passengers — ordinary people returning from work — suffered serious injuries.
            1. Cyclist on the roadside. A drunk car driver drove off the road and hit a boy who was returning home from training. The boy died on the spot.

              "Everyone who killed or raped a child should get life imprisonment" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on Kosov's sentence22.09.25, 16:03 • 3218 views

              "These cases remained for years without suspects, trials, and verdicts. This will no longer happen," the Prosecutor General assured.

              Now, according to him, all 178 proceedings are under the control of the Office of the Prosecutor General and the heads of regional prosecutor's offices.

              Our duty is to restore justice for every family that has lost loved ones in a road accident. And justice means one thing: punishment for the guilty and protection for the victims, unfortunately in many cases, posthumously

              - assured the Prosecutor General.

              Addition

              According to the patrol police, from January to August, 1968 people died in Ukraine as a result of road accidents, including 119 children, and 20,463 people were injured. Most often, people died in road accidents due to speeding (1062 people). The second reason, in terms of the number of deaths, is driving into the oncoming lane, not related to overtaking (129 people). In third place in this sad statistic is the violation of rules when changing direction of movement, not related to lane changes (101 people). According to this year's statistics, the largest number of road accidents occur between 4 PM and 7 PM, and the most dangerous day of the week is Friday.

              Tatiana Kraevskaya

              Ruslan Kravchenko
              Prosecutor General of Ukraine