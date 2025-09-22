$41.250.00
Prosecutor hits woman in Kyiv: Prosecutor General says he will personally represent the prosecution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko will represent the prosecution in the case of former prosecutor Andriy Molochny, who caused a fatal drunk driving accident in Kyiv. Molochny, a chief specialist at the prosecutor's office, hit a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene.

Prosecutor hits woman in Kyiv: Prosecutor General says he will personally represent the prosecution

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko will represent the prosecution in the case of former prosecutor Andriy Molochny, who caused a fatal accident in Kyiv while intoxicated. Kravchenko announced this after a court session where the verdict was announced for former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, a UNN correspondent reports.

"Our employee, unfortunately, hit a woman. I will represent the victim, represent the prosecution in this case," Kravchenko said.

Context

On the night of July 20, in Kyiv, a prosecutor hit a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. The offender was subsequently detained and identified as the chief specialist of the prosecutor's office, Andriy Molochny.

The woman died from her injuries. The driver's examination showed 1.77 per mille of alcohol in his blood, while the permissible limit is 0.2 per mille. Subsequently, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody for prosecutor Andriy Molochny.

Media reported that it was the son of the famous comedian-traitor Andriy Molochny, who was a resident of Comedy Club and an actor in the TV series "Faina Yukraina."

On September 16, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of former prosecutor Andriy Molochny until October 20.

