The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year

Kyiv • UNN

 3930 views

The EU Council has extended the sanctions imposed in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia until June 23, 2026. Restrictive measures include bans on the import of goods and investment.

The Council of the European Union today decided to extend for another year the sanctions imposed due to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia, UNN reports with reference to the EU Council.

Today, the Council (EU - ed.) decided to extend the sanctions imposed by the EU in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation until June 23, 2026.

- the statement reads.

Let's add

Restrictive measures currently in force were first introduced in June 2014 and include bans on the import into the EU of goods originating in illegally annexed Crimea or Sevastopol, as well as infrastructure or financial investments and tourist services from illegally annexed Crimea or Sevastopol. In addition, the export of certain goods and technologies to Crimean companies or for use in illegally annexed Crimea in the transport, telecommunications and energy sectors, or for the exploration, research and production of oil, gas and mineral resources is also subject to EU restrictions.

The EU does not recognize and continues to condemn the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation as a violation of international law.

Since 2022, Russia has continued to violate Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity with its unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine. The EU remains unwavering in its commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and its inherent right to self-defense against Russian aggression, and is committed to fully implementing its non-recognition policy.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
European Union
Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol
