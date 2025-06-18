$41.530.01
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
08:06 AM • 510 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
06:55 AM • 7304 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
03:00 AM • 28895 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 69649 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 202141 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 213901 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 197148 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 227498 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192073 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171787 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety

Kyiv • UNN

 496 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed a law on the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship. 243 Members of Parliament voted in favor of the decision.

The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted as a whole the law on the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship in Ukraine. 243 people's deputies voted "for", reports UNN referring to People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

According to Zheleznyak, the deputies took into account all the amendments.

At the same time, his colleague Oleksiy Goncharenko explained what will change in Ukraine with the adoption of draft law №11469.

Multiple citizenship in Ukraine is allowed in the following cases:

  • In case a child acquires citizenship by birth of Ukraine and citizenship of another country;
    • In case a child who is a citizen of Ukraine, acquires the citizenship of his adoptive parents-foreigners;
      • In case of automatic acquisition by a citizen of Ukraine of another citizenship as a result of marriage to a foreigner;
        • In case of automatic acquisition by a citizen of Ukraine, who has reached the age of majority, of another citizenship as a result of the application of the legislation on citizenship of a foreign state, if such a citizen of Ukraine has not received a document confirming that he has citizenship of another state;
          • In case of acquisition of citizenship of Ukraine in a simplified procedure for foreigners who are citizens of states that are included in the list of those who can obtain citizenship in a simplified manner;
            • In case a citizen of Ukraine acquires citizenship of states from the list of those whose citizens acquire citizenship of Ukraine in a simplified manner.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              Yevhen Ustimenko

