The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted as a whole the law on the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship in Ukraine. 243 people's deputies voted "for", reports UNN referring to People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

According to Zheleznyak, the deputies took into account all the amendments.

At the same time, his colleague Oleksiy Goncharenko explained what will change in Ukraine with the adoption of draft law №11469.

Multiple citizenship in Ukraine is allowed in the following cases:

In case a child acquires citizenship by birth of Ukraine and citizenship of another country;

In case a child who is a citizen of Ukraine, acquires the citizenship of his adoptive parents-foreigners;

In case of automatic acquisition by a citizen of Ukraine of another citizenship as a result of marriage to a foreigner;

In case of automatic acquisition by a citizen of Ukraine, who has reached the age of majority, of another citizenship as a result of the application of the legislation on citizenship of a foreign state, if such a citizen of Ukraine has not received a document confirming that he has citizenship of another state;

In case of acquisition of citizenship of Ukraine in a simplified procedure for foreigners who are citizens of states that are included in the list of those who can obtain citizenship in a simplified manner;

In case a citizen of Ukraine acquires citizenship of states from the list of those whose citizens acquire citizenship of Ukraine in a simplified manner.

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it