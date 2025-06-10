Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

The draft law on multiple citizenship was to be considered in the second reading last week. It did not get into the session hall of the parliament because the final version is not yet ready. Currently, it is being finalized, in particular, the согласование of certain norms is underway. This was reported to UNN journalist by sources in the parliament.

Consideration in the second reading of draft law №11469 is included in the agenda, and we were supposed to consider it last week, but it did not come to the session hall in the end. It did not get there, in principle, for understandable reasons - the final version of the draft law is not yet ready. Currently, it is being finalized, in particular, the согласование of certain norms is currently underway. That is, we do not yet have a final draft law - said the interlocutor of UNN.

A source in the Verkhovna Rada noted that he hopes that the draft law will be finalized by June 17-18.

"I hope that it will be finalized, as it should be submitted for the next session week, tentatively on June 17-18," the source added.

Main provisions of draft law Nº11469 on multiple citizenship

Main provisions of draft law for citizens of Ukraine:

legalization in case of already existing foreign citizenship, except for citizenship of the aggressor country;

official right to obtain foreign citizenship without renouncing one's own, if the country is included in the list determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

For citizens of other countries:

right to acquire Ukrainian citizenship by ethnic origin, under a shortened procedure;

right to acquire Ukrainian citizenship by foreigners under a new procedure;

right to obtain Ukrainian citizenship without renouncing "one's own", except for citizenship of the aggressor country;

right to acquire under a simplified procedure in case of military service in Ukraine;

acquisition is possible if a person is persecuted in his/her country for political reasons.

A person who has another passport, but is a citizen of Ukraine, is recognized on the territory of Ukraine only as a citizen of Ukraine.

Ukraine is preparing to legalize multiple citizenship by the end of 2025

Myths surrounding the draft law

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister for National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov dispelled myths surrounding the draft law on multiple citizenship:

myth - multiple citizenship is a threat to national security. In fact, the law provides for mechanisms to control and lose citizenship in case of violations. Security is taken into account;

myth - foreigners will obtain Ukrainian citizenship without knowledge of the language. In fact, the law does not abolish the requirements for knowledge of the Ukrainian language, history and Constitution - these conditions are preserved;

myth - any foreigner will be able to easily obtain citizenship. In fact, the draft law does not open the door to everyone - the list of countries will be introduced taking into account the security and interests of Ukraine;

myth - the law opens the way to dual citizenship with Russia. In fact, the law prohibits multiple citizenship with the aggressor state. Citizenship of the Russian Federation is grounds for losing Ukrainian citizenship, except in cases of coercion or automatic granting;

myth - having several passports, without control, will lead to problems. In fact, multiple citizenship is allowed only under clearly established rules: a list of countries, an official procedure for acquisition;

myth - this will allow officials to have dual citizenship. In fact, multiple citizenship is prohibited by law for civil servants and judges and will continue to be so. The law does not change this;

myth - multiple citizenship allows foreigners to freely buy up Ukrainian land. In fact, the draft law does not change the current land legislation.

Zelensky explains why it is important to allow multiple citizenship

Addendum

The Verkhovna Rada has already adopted in the first reading a draft law that provides for the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship in Ukraine.

The World Congress of Ukrainians (WCU) welcomed its adoption in the first reading. However, the WCU said that the document needs to be amended, in particular, requirements for citizenship should be spelled out, and a limited list of recognized countries should be established.