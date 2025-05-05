Ukraine is preparing to legalize multiple citizenship by the end of 2025

Ukraine is preparing to legalize multiple citizenship. The final draft of the relevant law is likely to be ready by the end of 2025. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in an interview with the Italian publication La Repubblica, reports UNN.

Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov predicted that the Ukrainian law on dual citizenship will appear within a year. According to him, Ukraine is preparing to legalize multiple citizenship. The final draft of the relevant law should be ready by the end of this year.

We don't want to force anyone to return, but our goal is to unite all Ukrainians at home and abroad. First of all, we are adopting a law that will allow emigrants to have dual citizenship, which is currently prohibited. They will have the same rights as those who remained in Ukraine, including the right to vote. The law will be ready within a year - Chernyshov said in an interview.

At the same time, he could not say exactly whether Ukrainians with dual citizenship will be able to vote in the next presidential election.

It's not certain. In order to cope with the procedures, the deadlines will not be short, it will be necessary to follow the procedure and demonstrate that you lived in Ukraine - explained the minister.

Also, according to Chernyshov, the Ministry of National Unity is developing an electronic platform for Ukrainians who were forced to leave the country. It will become a useful support tool: it will allow you to look for work, housing and receive the necessary information.

The minister noted that preparations are underway to open Unity Hubs in European capitals, including Rome.

"We also have an idea to unify the curricula studied by Ukrainian children abroad with our national standards," added Oleksiy Chernyshov.

In December 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law on multiple citizenship in Ukraine. The document defines the conditions for acquiring dual citizenship and prohibits it for citizens of the aggressor state.

