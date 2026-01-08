France prepares action plan in case of US takeover of Greenland

France, together with its partners, is developing an action plan in case the US implements its threat to seize Greenland. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that this issue will be raised during his meeting with the foreign ministers of Germany and Poland.

The head of the French Foreign Ministry did not provide any other details.

Additionally

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that President Trump is considering all options regarding Greenland, examining what is in the best interests of the United States.

Recall

A number of European leaders signed a statement, warning the US that they "will not stop defending" Greenland's territorial integrity.