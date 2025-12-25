Nuclear blackmail and manipulation: Putin announces negotiations with the US on the fate of the occupied ZNPP without Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with business representatives, made a series of cynical statements regarding the future of the captured Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. According to the Kremlin chief, Moscow is allegedly discussing with the United States the possibility of joint management of the plant, completely ignoring Ukraine's participation as the legitimate owner of the facility. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

Putin claims that the American side is allegedly interested not only in managing Europe's largest nuclear power plant, but also in organizing cryptocurrency mining on its facilities. In addition, the dictator stated that at the initiative of the United States, the issue of supplying electricity to the territory controlled by Ukraine is being considered.

Occupiers "gift" homes of Ukrainians to families of Russian nuclear workers at ZNPP

The head of the aggressor country placed special emphasis on the plant's personnel. He confirmed that Ukrainian specialists continue to work at the ZNPP, but stressed that they were forced to obtain Russian passports to continue working under the control of "Rosatom."

Ukraine's position and international context

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Official Kyiv and the international community, including the IAEA, have repeatedly emphasized that any decisions regarding the plant without Ukraine's participation are illegal.

Experts regard such statements by the Kremlin as another attempt at nuclear blackmail and an attempt to drive a wedge between Ukraine and its Western partners, passing off wishful thinking as reality.

Currently, no official confirmations from the United States regarding such negotiations in the "without Ukraine" format have been received.

