In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created

Ukrainian blogger and owner of a floral business Nastya Skalnytska (known as Nastya Talpa) created a Labubu flower arrangement for blogger Stasya Makeeva worth about 250 thousand hryvnias, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian blogger Nastya Skalnytska (Nastya Talpa), who has a floral business and periodically advertises floristry courses on her page, made a Labubu of fresh flowers for millionaire blogger Stasya Makeeva.

This composition, worth about 250 thousand hryvnias, required 3,000 roses.

I'm just shocked by the gift. I really didn't expect that. No one in Ukraine has ever made such a labub. It's something incredible - three thousand roses. And it is two and a half meters high. I just can't believe my eyes - Stasya wrote on her Instagram page.

