Advertisement
Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2144 views

Actress Blake Lively attended the Time100 Gala in a luxurious fuchsia Zuhair Murad dress, complementing the look with jewelry. She was accompanied by her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

American actress Blake Lively, best known for her role as Serena Van Der Woodsen in the series "Gossip Girl", appeared on the red carpet of the annual "Time100" event in New York in a stunning Zuhair Murad dress. The star was accompanied by her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

UNN writes about this with reference to Pagesix.

In the "Time100" list, the actress was recognized as one of the "Most Influential People in the World" this year for her contribution to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which fights racial injustice.

I am honored to be recognized in the "Time100 in 2025" list

- she wrote on her Instagram last week.

For her appearance at the event, Lively chose a chic fuchsia dress by Lebanese fashion designer and stylist Zuhair Murad, which she complemented with emerald earrings and bracelets to match. The star also wore Lorraine Schwartz jade rings on her hand.

The actress styled her signature wavy hair in the style of "old Hollywood", adding a restrained make-up in peach shades to the look.

The founder of Blake Brown Beauty was accompanied by her husband, 48-year-old actor Ryan Reynolds, who wore a black suit with a bow tie. The actors' mother, Elaine Lively, chose a shiny black dress for the event.

Other honorees at the event included Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg and Nikki Glazer, as well as others, including Reynolds and Meghan Markle.

Blake Lively's best and worst looks: from Versace to Michael Kors13.04.25, 21:16 • 53842 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

UNN Lite
New York City
