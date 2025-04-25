$41.670.15
UNN Lite
UNN Lite

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

On April 24, the Russian army lost 1170 soldiers and 48 cruise missiles. Since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 155,000 occupiers.

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

In the past 24 hours, on April 24, Russian troops lost 1,170 soldiers and 48 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.25.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - 946,500 (+1170) people eliminated
    • tanks - 10703 (+9)
      • combat armored vehicles - 22315 (+3)
        • artillery systems - 26895 (+72)
          • MLRS - 1372 (+3)
            • air defense equipment - 1144 (+3)
              • aircraft - 370 (0)
                • helicopters - 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 33779 (+119)
                    • cruise missiles - 3196 (+48)
                      • ships / boats - 28 (0)
                        • submarines - 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers - 45906 (+151)
                            • special equipment - 3860 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 155,000 Russian invaders. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. He stressed that there will be retribution for every crime committed.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              Ukraine
