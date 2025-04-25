$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
April 24, 06:25 PM • 13532 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

April 24, 04:02 PM • 37624 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 50898 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 68516 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 163422 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 180716 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 254514 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 01:00 PM • 111092 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

April 23, 12:40 PM • 201023 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

April 23, 12:29 PM • 62386 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The US has shown Ukraine and Russia the path to ending the war, but the parties must agree. Washington has assured that it will do everything possible to help.

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

The United States of America showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the full-scale war. During a conversation with journalists at the White House, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the war "can be stopped," and Kyiv and Moscow should "just agree to it."

We showed them the way forward. We discussed these ideas. … We showed them the finish line, but they both need to get there

- Rubio emphasized.

He also assured that Washington will "do everything possible" to help Kyiv and Moscow reach this "finish line." At the same time, the parties must ultimately say "yes."

"We are putting a lot of pressure on both," the US Secretary of State summarized.

Great Britain has banned the export of gamepads to Russia: they were used to control drones in the war against Ukraine24.04.25, 12:25 • 3210 views

Reminder

On the eve of the Russian Foreign Minister Serhiy Lavrov stated that the Kremlin is ready to conclude an agreement on "Ukrainian settlement", but for this it is necessary to agree on a number of key elements. According to him, Moscow does not refuse dialogue and is ready to consider various proposals for a "peaceful settlement of the conflict."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, after meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, said that European allies are united in that they consider Russia a "long-term threat."

US participation is "critical" to ending the war in Ukraine – Norwegian Prime Minister24.04.25, 22:03 • 2906 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Washington, D.C.
United States
Ukraine
