The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

The United States of America showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the full-scale war. During a conversation with journalists at the White House, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the war "can be stopped," and Kyiv and Moscow should "just agree to it."

We showed them the way forward. We discussed these ideas. … We showed them the finish line, but they both need to get there - Rubio emphasized.

He also assured that Washington will "do everything possible" to help Kyiv and Moscow reach this "finish line." At the same time, the parties must ultimately say "yes."

"We are putting a lot of pressure on both," the US Secretary of State summarized.

On the eve of the Russian Foreign Minister Serhiy Lavrov stated that the Kremlin is ready to conclude an agreement on "Ukrainian settlement", but for this it is necessary to agree on a number of key elements. According to him, Moscow does not refuse dialogue and is ready to consider various proposals for a "peaceful settlement of the conflict."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, after meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, said that European allies are united in that they consider Russia a "long-term threat."

