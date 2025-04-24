US participation is "critical" to ending the war in Ukraine – Norwegian Prime Minister

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 10150 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 26136 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 44467 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 62223 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 157344 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 178846 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 250486 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 110855 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 198389 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62282 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
1.6m/s
63%
746 mm
Popular news

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81491 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

April 24, 12:26 PM • 40463 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 26056 views

As a result of enemy shelling, the Kramatorsk railway station was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia

02:45 PM • 13084 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 17192 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81733 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 250486 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 144656 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 198389 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 148973 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pete Hegseth

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

Kherson Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 17379 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 26228 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 62625 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 92923 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 57946 views
Actual

Instagram

Sukhoi Su-30

Leopard 2

Facebook

The Washington Post

US participation is "critical" to ending the war in Ukraine – Norwegian Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1356 views

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre emphasized the critical role of the United States in organizing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end the war. He stressed the importance of achieving peace.

US participation is "critical" to ending the war in Ukraine – Norwegian Prime Minister
Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway

Both sides of the war in Ukraine unleashed by Russia need to be brought to the negotiating table, and US participation is "crucial" for a ceasefire. This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during a meeting with US leader Donald Trump in Washington, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

The head of the Norwegian government stressed that Ukraine is under attack, so it is crucial to end this "dramatic war".

He praised Trump's efforts in promoting the idea of ending the war in Ukraine and added that it is necessary to push the parties to negotiate a ceasefire and ensure peace.

Almost $105 billion in aid from the US has arrived in Ukraine in the form of weapons – Zelenskyy24.04.25, 21:43 • 2368 views

He explained that now both parties must take action to conclude and ensure a peace agreement, while emphasizing that "Ukraine is under attack".

Trump added that his Norwegian counterpart "wants more than anything for people to stop dying".

Recall

US President Donald Trump said he has "his own deadline" for a peace deal with Ukraine, but did not specify what he meant.

Despite Russia's massive combined attack with numerous casualties in Ukraine on the night of April 24, Trump says that he still believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is serious about a peace deal.  

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Jonas Gahr Støre
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.40
Bitcoin
$93,393.00
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.57
Золото
$3,346.71
Ethereum
$1,763.72