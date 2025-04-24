US participation is "critical" to ending the war in Ukraine – Norwegian Prime Minister

Both sides of the war in Ukraine unleashed by Russia need to be brought to the negotiating table, and US participation is "crucial" for a ceasefire. This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during a meeting with US leader Donald Trump in Washington, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

The head of the Norwegian government stressed that Ukraine is under attack, so it is crucial to end this "dramatic war".

He praised Trump's efforts in promoting the idea of ending the war in Ukraine and added that it is necessary to push the parties to negotiate a ceasefire and ensure peace.

He explained that now both parties must take action to conclude and ensure a peace agreement, while emphasizing that "Ukraine is under attack".

Trump added that his Norwegian counterpart "wants more than anything for people to stop dying".

Recall

US President Donald Trump said he has "his own deadline" for a peace deal with Ukraine, but did not specify what he meant.

Despite Russia's massive combined attack with numerous casualties in Ukraine on the night of April 24, Trump says that he still believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is serious about a peace deal.