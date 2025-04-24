Almost $105 billion in aid from the US has arrived in Ukraine in the form of weapons – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that American, as well as European instructors, control the aid that is supplied to Ukraine. 105 billion in aid from the United States arrived in Ukraine in the form of weapons. Zelenskyy said this during an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro, writes UNN.

The United States must understand that American inspectors are working. There are inspectors from European countries, because they also allocated money, and we are also grateful to them. We greatly appreciate their help, which comes from the people of the United States, as well as from the people of Europe - Zelenskyy said, answering Shapiro's question about control over receiving American military aid.

Zelenskyy emphasized that he understands well that the United States spends money on various programs around the world. He emphasized that almost 105 billion dollars provided to Ukraine went to weapons.

I understand that the United States has different programs, directions, and this is also related to supporting weapons and helping other countries of the world. We had 104-105 billion US dollars. Most of this money was in the form of weapons. This is the first. All these weapons came - he noted.

Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine spends its own funds on its social programs, in particular on pensions.

The salary we pay to our soldiers, the pensions we pay to our pensioners, and we have 7.5 million pensioners - are paid only from the Ukrainian budget. This is only from Ukrainian money - the President summarized.

Addition

Earlier, Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine agreed to the initiative on an unconditional ceasefire, which was proposed by the team of US President Donald Trump during meetings in Saudi Arabia. Instead, Russia refused to fulfill these conditions.

Zelenskyy does not associate the night Russian attack on Ukraine with his visit to South Africa, but associates it with Russia's pressure on the United States.