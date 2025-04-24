$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 10130 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 26074 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 44438 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 62192 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 157313 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 178823 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 250459 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 110854 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 198373 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62282 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Publications
Exclusives
Almost $105 billion in aid from the US has arrived in Ukraine in the form of weapons – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2726 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that American and European instructors are monitoring aid to Ukraine. Of the $105 billion in aid from the US, most went to weapons.

Almost $105 billion in aid from the US has arrived in Ukraine in the form of weapons – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that American, as well as European instructors, control the aid that is supplied to Ukraine. 105 billion in aid from the United States arrived in Ukraine in the form of weapons. Zelenskyy said this during an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro, writes UNN.

The United States must understand that American inspectors are working. There are inspectors from European countries, because they also allocated money, and we are also grateful to them. We greatly appreciate their help, which comes from the people of the United States, as well as from the people of Europe 

- Zelenskyy said, answering Shapiro's question about control over receiving American military aid.

Zelenskyy emphasized that he understands well that the United States spends money on various programs around the world. He emphasized that almost 105 billion dollars provided to Ukraine went to weapons.

I understand that the United States has different programs, directions, and this is also related to supporting weapons and helping other countries of the world. We had 104-105 billion US dollars. Most of this money was in the form of weapons. This is the first. All these weapons came 

- he noted.

Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine spends its own funds on its social programs, in particular on pensions.

The salary we pay to our soldiers, the pensions we pay to our pensioners, and we have 7.5 million pensioners - are paid only from the Ukrainian budget. This is only from Ukrainian money 

- the President summarized.

Addition

Earlier, Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine agreed to the initiative on an unconditional ceasefire, which was proposed by the team of US President Donald Trump during meetings in Saudi Arabia. Instead, Russia refused to fulfill these conditions.

Zelenskyy does not associate the night Russian attack on Ukraine with his visit to South Africa, but associates it with Russia's pressure on the United States. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War Politics
Cyril Ramaphosa
Donald Trump
South Africa
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
