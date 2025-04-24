Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

Meghan Markle announced that her son, Prince Archie, will soon lose his first tooth. This confession came just hours after the Princess of Wales released a birthday photo of Prince Louis, which showed his smile without two front teeth. This is reported by the Daily mail, writes UNN.

The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex took to the stage at the Time100 Summit in New York last night, where she discussed everything from her latest business ventures to parenting with the audience.

She spoke, in particular, about her children, five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet. She said that her son's tooth is loose and is "about to" fall out, adding that she hopes to return to California in time to see it.

What we are going to present during our next launch is as important to me as Archie getting his first permanent tooth this week. It's about to happen, maybe I'll be back just in time for it. - said Meghan Markle.

Her comments came just hours after Kate released a photo of Prince Louis celebrating his seventh birthday, which, in particular, showed his charming toothless smile.

Meghan also spoke about how she combines her role as a mother with running her business. She explained that not missing small moments in her children's lives is "as important" to her as her work.

Something that seems so big and weighty somehow becomes so microscopic in importance compared to what is happening to my children. - she emphasized.

Last week, British media accused Meghan of "copying" the style of clothing worn by Kate's children. In particular, over the weekend she introduced her fans to "Easter changes" on her recently launched ShopMe page on Instagram.

But it soon became clear that the elements of the collection repeat the motifs of the outfits worn by Prince George and Princess Charlotte. For example, her ShopMe Instagram page featured blue chintz pajamas from Petite Plume, which two-year-old George had previously worn when meeting the Obamas at Kensington Palace in 2016.

Meghan's page also pays considerable attention to British brands Boden and Trotters. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte often wore floral dresses from Trotters.

Boden is also a brand favored by the current Princess of Wales. And it seems that Meghan, who decided to promote a Boden children's dress with a blue, pink and yellow scallop motif, is resorting to plagiarism.

Prince Archie was only eight months old when his parents announced their plans to give up their titles as members of the royal family in 2020 and subsequently moved to the United States.

There, he and his sister Lilibet grew up out of the public eye – and did not communicate with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis in the UK.

Earlier, Meghan Markle has repeatedly been accused of copying the style of the crowned persons of the British crown - in the manner of dressing, behavior and activity. In particular, a former staff member of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said that the Duchess of Sussex, sought to become a "global defender of the poor and marginalized" and "finish what Princess Diana started".