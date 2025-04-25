$41.670.15
ukenru
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
April 24, 06:25 PM • 16320 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 47139 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 54812 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 72302 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 166988 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 181525 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 256596 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111213 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 202464 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62452 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3982 views

Overnight, occupied Crimea was subjected to a massive drone attack. Local residents report explosions in Yevpatoria, Yalta, Feodosia and other cities, preliminary, air defense shot down more than 10 targets.

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

Residents of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea report a mass night attack by UAVs on the peninsula. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel Shot.

Details

It is noted that Crimeans report numerous explosions and the sounds of air defense systems. Preliminary, more than a dozen air targets have already been shot down.

After midnight, loud explosions were heard at various times in the area of ​​Yevpatoria, Yalta, Feodosia, Bakhchisaray and the city of Saki. Preliminary, no fires or consequences on the ground have been recorded yet. There has been no official information yet

- the message says.

It is also indicated that earlier the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that on Thursday evening, duty air defense systems destroyed 5 drones over Crimea.

Let us remind you

On April 9, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country announced the downing of 158 Ukrainian drones, which were allegedly aimed at dozens of Russian regions and temporarily occupied Crimea. Most of the UAVs were shot down in the Krasnodar Territory and the Rostov Region – 67 and 29, respectively.

Russia plans to conscript 2,500 Crimeans into its army in the spring campaign of 2025 - CNS25.04.25, 05:03 • 906 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Feodosia
Yalta
Crimea
