Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

Residents of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea report a mass night attack by UAVs on the peninsula. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel Shot.

Details

It is noted that Crimeans report numerous explosions and the sounds of air defense systems. Preliminary, more than a dozen air targets have already been shot down.

After midnight, loud explosions were heard at various times in the area of ​​Yevpatoria, Yalta, Feodosia, Bakhchisaray and the city of Saki. Preliminary, no fires or consequences on the ground have been recorded yet. There has been no official information yet - the message says.

It is also indicated that earlier the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that on Thursday evening, duty air defense systems destroyed 5 drones over Crimea.

Let us remind you

On April 9, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country announced the downing of 158 Ukrainian drones, which were allegedly aimed at dozens of Russian regions and temporarily occupied Crimea. Most of the UAVs were shot down in the Krasnodar Territory and the Rostov Region – 67 and 29, respectively.

