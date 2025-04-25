Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Blocking the adoption of a law that improves the management system of seized assets has negative consequences, including jeopardizing Ukraine's international obligations. The leadership of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency bears personal responsibility for this. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by People's Deputy Yaroslav Yurchyshyn.

Recently, Olena Duma again criticized draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA reform, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she herself called her work in ARMA "a real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues are "deliberately spreading false information" about the draft law on ARMA reform in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

I agree with the position of the head of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, Anastasia Radina - blocking the adoption of a law that improves the system of selection of leadership and, most importantly, improves the procedure for asset management has very negative consequences - said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn.

According to him, the current ARMA leadership artificially determines what information about objects to provide, which significantly reduces the activity of businesses involved in tenders and makes it impossible to attract high-quality managers. In addition, distrust of the ARMA leadership reduces the chances of support for reforms from international partners.

Thirdly, and this is a significant problem for the whole of Ukraine - the implementation of the Ukraine Facilities plan is slowing down, that is, the financial support program for the continuation of reforms for the purpose of European integration. And full personal responsibility for blocking the adoption of the law lies with the current ARMA leadership, which clearly understands that it will not pass the new transparent competitive procedures - the MP believes.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, previously noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is constantly complicated by manipulations. She cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data about its activities. Radina cited as one of them the case when the anti-corruption committee asked ARMA how many assets they had and how many of them had been transferred to management? The agency reported that there were 69,000 assets in the register and 36,000 had been transferred to management, or about 47%. However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20,000 of these 36,000 assets were movable property of Mezhyhiria, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which have no independent economic value.

In response, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, called on MP Radina to "analyze information."

Later, Anastasia Radina published an analysis of ARMA's work under Duma's leadership and noted that in her year and a half in office, she concluded only seven contracts that generated income as of the end of 2024.

In addition, according to the head of the anti-corruption committee, despite the presence of dozens of seized commercial facilities in the portfolio of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, most of the income to the state in 2024 was provided by two state-owned enterprises, and not by tenders conducted by ARMA.