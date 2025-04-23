$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 1660 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 7944 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 10942 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 14973 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 17474 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 28185 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 40347 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 63606 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 91731 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 137853 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+26°
1m/s
21%
749 mm
Popular news

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 43528 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 57129 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43084 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 37997 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13651 views
Publications

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 7968 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13755 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 38102 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43199 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 75101 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 28872 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 28691 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 58777 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 49328 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 94359 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4904 views

In the "NABUgate" case, lawyers demand that NABU replace the group of detectives due to numerous violations and PR instead of professional work. A criminal investigation has been opened by the SBI.

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Lawyers in the "NABUgate" case have issued a statement in which they not only criticize the actions of NABU detectives, but also point to their professional inability to conduct investigations within the law. The defenders appealed to the director of NABU, Semen Kryvonos, with a demand to change the current investigative group of detectives due to numerous procedural violations and to involve specialists who are "able to distinguish between operational activity and PR shows," — reports UNN with reference to the corresponding statement.

We need not detectives from the drama club, but real opponents within the legal process. So far, we see only amateur performances: wiretapping, media leaks and attempts to compensate for the lack of evidence and lack of jurisdiction with громких заголовками

— comment lawyers.

According to them, the criminal proceedings against them were initiated after the illegal installation of wiretapping in the office, where lawyers discussed the defense strategy with clients — defendants in NABU cases. Further actions of detectives, according to the defenders, are not only accompanied by gross violations, but also indicate a conscious manipulation of public opinion.

The statement, in particular, states that detectives deliberately block access to the case materials, citing the risk of a "negative image" of NABU. Thus, according to lawyers, at the court hearing, detective Yaroslav Voronizhsky directly stated that the disclosure of materials could harm the reputation of the bureau.

"...NABU detectives are using the media coverage of this criminal proceeding to prohibit the court from providing the defense with copies of the case materials (in particular, video recordings of searches of suspects) due to the allegedly possible "infliction of a negative image" of NABU," the statement reads.

The lawyers also reminded that the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings against NABU detectives under Part 2 of Art. 162, Part 1 of Art. 365 and Part 2 of Art. 397 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In addition, the European Court of Human Rights has accepted for consideration six applications from lawyers related to these proceedings.

The defense emphasizes:

• the case is accompanied by closed court decisions that are not published, but become available to individual journalists;

• lawyers are not allowed to access materials, citing the secrecy of the investigation, which makes the adversarial process impossible;

• publications in the media contain information that is available exclusively to the investigative team of detectives;

• the same "witnesses" appear in various procedural actions of NABU.

In this regard, lawyers demand:

• remove the current group of detectives;

• conduct an internal investigation into their actions;

• reformat the investigation towards real, not simulated, evidentiary work.

Let us remind you

The "NABUgate" case unfolded against the background of a conflict between NABU and a group of lawyers who are accused of unauthorized access to the Unified State Register of Court Decisions. Lawyers, in turn, claim that NABU detectives illegally wiretapped their office, which violates the guarantees of advocacy. Wiretapping devices were installed in the lawyer's office, where confidential negotiations were conducted with clients who are defendants in NABU cases. 

In addition, the defenders emphasize that NABU is investigating a case that is not within their jurisdiction (Article 376-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and is spreading false information in the media in order to give an artificial "scale" to a case that does not contain signs of corruption, damage to the state, or participation of high-ranking officials. According to sources, NABU admits behind the scenes that they are dealing with "the most influential lawyers in the country."

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Brent
$67.04
Bitcoin
$93,748.30
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.50
Золото
$3,321.15
Ethereum
$1,815.59